Trans woman kills friend, assumes his identity and moves R$ 1 million

A trans woman was arrested by the Civil Police suspected of killing her friend, assuming his identity and moving about R$ 1 million from his account. She was arrested this Monday (29), in São Bernardo do Campo, in the interior of São Paulo. The case was revealed by G1.

According to authorities, the 49-year-old woman met her friend at a party. The man lived alone and had started the process of gender transition because, like his friend, he wanted to be recognized as a woman.

After they met, the woman moved into her friend’s house under the pretense of helping him through the process. The last time the victim was seen alive, even, was after surgery entering her apartment with his face bandaged.

The crime

The man lived on an allowance received from his aunt and still received money from renting some furniture. The woman, according to the Civil Police, did not just want the money, as she was jealous of her friend becoming a more beautiful woman with her.

She killed her friend inside his house with overdoses of medicine. Afterwards, she called a partner to take the body out of the house. The two rented a farm where they took the body. They tried to burn him, but after a few attempts, when they failed, they abandoned him on a road.

From there, the woman began to move the victim’s money together with her partner. When going to the bank with her friend’s documents, she said that, as she was in the process of gender transition, she had not yet changed her name.

The crime was only discovered after the manager of a bank that the victim frequented became suspicious of the change, since he knew about it. He called the police, who investigated the case and arrested the woman.