Travel abroad nearly doubled in 2022; Lisbon is a destination-desire

Despite the two years of restrictions on movement due to the covid-19 pandemic — in addition to the economic crisis brought on by the health emergency — the volume of international travel is already recovering.

According to a survey carried out by the travel research platform MaxMilhas, the number of trips abroad almost doubled between 2021 and 2022. More precisely, from January to July of this year, there was a 43% increase in this type of trip compared to the same period. of 2021.

The most sought after destination in recent months was Lisbon, a trend seen in 2021 and which remains in the preference of Brazilian travelers due to the ease of language and cultural and gastronomic familiarity, in addition to simplified access to other European destinations. Currently, the cheapest ticket price to the Portuguese capital, according to a survey carried out by the platform on Monday (29), is R$ 3,611.21.

Discover other cities that are on the map of Brazilians returning to international airports:

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cheapest ticket: BRL 1,621.19

Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay. Cheapest ticket: BRL 775.78

Miami, Florida (USA)

Miami, USA. Cheapest ticket: BRL 2,950.74

Santiago, Chile

Santiago, Chile. Cheapest ticket: BRL 1,908.74

New York

New York, USA. Cheapest ticket: BRL 5,061.18

Orlando

Orlando, USA. Cheapest ticket: BRL 2,951.59

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Cheapest ticket: BRL 4,028.44

Cancun, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico. Cheapest ticket: BRL 2,583.16

Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain. Cheapest ticket: BRL 4,238.09

According to MaxMilhas, Latin America is a frequent and preferred destination for Brazilians today — half of the most sought-after cities are on the continent — precisely because of cheaper tickets and accommodation, shorter trips and communication facilities due to the similarity with the Spanish language.

Experts on the platform also indicate that the traveler prepares a strategy to guarantee more economical vacations in times of dollar and high inflation, in addition to more expensive tickets due to the war in Ukraine. In addition to researching in advance if the chosen destination fits in your pocket, it is advisable to only book the date and buy the ticket when you already have all the necessary documents at hand.

Because of the pandemic, American and Canadian visas, for example, have longer issuance lines, which can result in a ticket in hand without entry authorization on the chosen date. In addition, it is necessary to check which protocols the country adopts in relation to covid-19 and if you fit the requirements for tourism in order not to pay extra fees or be forced to return without knowing the destination.

Finally, in addition to making the exchange gradually and in advance on the dates when the price is more favorable, MaxMilhas also recommends visits to Argentina, Colombia, to Egypt and Thailand.

