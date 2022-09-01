TRE bans Bolsonaro’s surname by allies of the president – 08/31/2022 – Poder

The TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of Rio de Janeiro decided, this Wednesday (31), to prohibit two allies of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from using his surname at the polls.

The president himself even presented a letter authorizing Max de Moura (PL-RJ), his former advisor and former security guard, to use the name Max Bolsonaro in the dispute for the post of federal deputy, but the appeal was not enough to change the judges’ votes.

The TRE also vetoed deputy Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ) from identifying himself as Hélio Bolsonaro in the reelection campaign.

Application records were approved in the same session. They will be able to use the names of Max Guilherme and Helio Fernando Barbosa Lopes at the polls.

“People want to hitch a ride on someone else’s name”, said the president of TRE in Rio, Elton Leme, during the vote.

The Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office had already considered Bolsonaro’s endorsement insufficient and recommended last Saturday (27) the rejection of Max de Moura’s registration. “In this case, the surname used can give the false impression of a kinship with the President of the Republic, who has the same surname chosen.”

MP (Public Ministry) and the Electoral Justice in other states adopt a different reading. The TRE of the Federal District, for example, approved the candidacy of Fabiano Intérprete Bolsonaro (Republicans), who was a Libra interpreter for the Presidency.

In the letter presented on the 25th by Max’s defense, the chief executive said it was “public and notorious” that the former advisor is known as Max Bolsonaro, “considering our professional and personal proximity”.

“In addition to authorizing, I was greatly honored by his procedure”, wrote the president.

“The authorization granted by the Honorable President of the Republic does not guarantee non-observance of electoral rules, insofar as these are intended to guarantee the fairness and seriousness of the electoral process”, wrote regional electoral prosecutor Vinícius Panetto do Nascimento, rejecting Max’s defense arguments.

The defense of Bolsonaro’s former adviser had argued that the Rio prosecutor’s office did not consider decisions from courts in other states.

“The applicant is not the only one to use the surname or nickname of football players, artists, animals, establishments (warehouse etc), historical figures, presidents and vice presidents etc, without this being disputed, in most cases” , said the lawyers.

Max’s campaign also argued to the Electoral Court that other “eccentric names” were accepted in past elections in Rio, citing Captain Cloroquina, Ricardo Fucinho, Sallim Soluções Amor no Coração, Molezinha and Lek Bom.

He also said that, in the current election, the Electoral Public Ministry of Rio gave a favorable opinion to Virginia Pinto Vó do Zap and Hermiton Moura Vem Pra Direita.

To ask for Max’s candidacy to be overthrown, the Prosecutor’s Office cited an excerpt from a TSE resolution that allows the adoption of a name on the ballot box that “does not cast doubt on your identity, does not violate modesty and is not ridiculous or irreverent.”

In an interview with Sheet, candidate for state deputy Fabrício Queiroz (PTB-RJ) said he did not ask to use Bolsonaro’s surname at the polls. “I’m Fabrício Queiroz. I think this is silly. Queiroz Bolsonaro?”, declared the pivot of the accusation against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in the case of the cracks.

Max and Hélio are among the front-line candidates in the squad that defends Bolsonaro’s flags in the elections.

as showed the Sheetthe trio of parties that make up Bolsonaro’s coalition and that commands the center had a surge in the launch of candidates, more than 4,350, which elevates it to the top of the party ranking.