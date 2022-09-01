TRE-RJ rejects the candidacy of former councilor Gabriel Monteiro | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Per 6 votes to 1 the Regional Electoral Court of Rio (TRE-RJ) rejected on Wednesday afternoon (31) the candidacy of Gabriel Monteiro ( PL ) to federal deputy.

By the decision, he will not be able to use public resources, will have to return what has already been destined for his campaign and is prohibited from campaigning in TV advertising.

Gabriel, who was impeached in the Rio de Janeiro Chamber this month, may appeal to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“This means a very firm step in the transparency of politics and the dignified behavior of candidates. This confirms what the City Council had done in the ethical-disciplinary process, that the Electoral Justice is attentive and fair and this indicates that the Criminal Justice needs also advance in the investigations on this citizen. Victory for democracy”, said councilman Chico Alencar (Psol), rapporteur of the process in the Chamber.

2 of 3 Councilman Gabriel Monteiro (PL) during the session on August 18 — Photo: Renan Olaz/CMRJ Councilman Gabriel Monteiro (PL) during the session on August 18 — Photo: Renan Olaz/CMRJ

On August 18, the City Council of Rio canceled the mandate of Gabriel Monteiro (PL) as councilor for breach of parliamentary decorum. The former military police officer and youtuber is accused of sexual harassment, forging videos on the internet and rape of a vulnerable person.

Of the 50 possible votes in the Chamber, 48 were for Gabriel’s impeachment, and two for no. These votes fell to Gabriel himself and councilor Chagas Bola.

The atmosphere of the session was similar to that of a football stadium, with supporters for and against the youtuber.

Banners and posters were placed on the site to express the opinion of the galleries. On the side of Gabriel’s supporters, tracks like “Gabriel Monteiro Brazilian warrior” and “Cagainst the trailer mafia” could be read. On the side of the protesters in favor of the impeachment of Gabriel Monteiro, a large banner read: “Councilors, imagine if it was your daughter“.

Former employees of councilor Gabriel Monteiro reported episodes of moral and sexual harassment, physical aggression and claimed that some of his videos posted on social networks were forged.

The allegations were made in a report by Fantástico, aired on March 27. The following month, TV Globo had access to new allegations of rape against the congressman. Three different women with similar histories of consensual relationships that ended in violence.

In May, councilor Gabriel Monteiro became a defendant after the Justice accepted the complaint made in April by the Public Ministry (MPRJ) for footage made by him of sexual relations with a teenager.

The MP narrates that the two exchanged messages and that, at one point, Gabriel invited the teenager to go to his mansion, in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

Also according to the prosecution, five months after the first meeting, the congressman used his cell phone to film the teenager while they had sex.

Also in April, Gabriel Monteiro was the target of an operation by the Civil Police to investigate precisely the leak of intimate videos with a teenager.

At the end of June, the MPRJ also denounced the councilor for sexual harassment and sexual harassment. On July 5, the Court accepted the complaint and Gabriel also became a defendant in this process.

In this case, the investigation investigated possible crimes of sexual harassment and sexual harassment against the parliamentarian’s former advisor Luiza Caroline Bezerra Batista26 years old.

In the complaint, prosecutor Lenita Machado Tedesco mentions that the former advisor was constantly constrained to participate in modified videos, “not being able to complain about them”, since she was threatened with dismissal.