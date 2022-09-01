Treasury Direct: turnaround in the yield curve leads fixed-rate bonds to appreciate up to 6.5% in August; understand

After recording a sharp decline in the prices of public securities in July, reaching up to -9% in some cases, the month of August was marked by a turnaround in the Treasury Direct. The shares appreciated by up to 6.5% in the month, with emphasis on the fixed rate. The last time bonds had risen in a month was in March of this year. The change is linked to the turn seen in the yield curve.

In July, there was a sharp rise in rates, given the perspective then prevailing in the market, that it would be necessary for the Central Bank to carry out a tougher monetary policy adjustment, beyond August or September, to be able to tame inflation. Projections for rising prices in the coming years only increased.

In August, the situation was reversed: the signal given by the monetary authority that it would have ended the Selic high cycle at the level of 13.75% per year gained strength. In addition, inflation estimates for this year and next have been adjusted downwards.

The result of this combination could be seen in asset prices. The security that appreciated the most was the 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury, which rose 6.48% in August. At the beginning of the month, the remuneration offered for this paper was 12.83% per year, and the price was R$ 462.22. On the morning of this Wednesday (31), the bond was traded with interest of 12.17% per year, and the paper was found at a price of R$ 484.72.

The effect of the increase in the prices of securities, at times of decline in interest rates, originates from the so-called mark-to-market. During the existence of a security, its price is marked daily according to the rates that the market prices each day.

In practice, fixed-rate securities tend to appreciate when interest rates are on a downward trend. The opposite is also true: bond prices normally fall when interest rates rise, as was happening in previous months, while the market was pricing in a likely continuation of the monetary tightening cycle. Therefore, until maturity, some papers had negative returns at some points this year.

Prefixes are featured

The change in view regarding monetary policy meant that the bonds with the greatest appreciation in August were fixed rate bonds. The Prefixed Treasury 2033, with semi-annual interest, for example, recorded a rise of 6.32% in prices. In his case, the rate offered at the beginning of the month was 12.92% per year and the price was R$851.38. This morning, the security offered a return of 12.31% and the unit price of the paper was R$ 890.26.

It is also worth noting that intermediate or longer-term fixed-rate securities were the ones that showed the greatest increase in prices. The Prefixed Treasury 2025, on the other hand, saw the price advance only 2.9%. The explanation is that papers with longer maturities tend to be more sensitive to changes in the economic scenario.

Likewise, inflation-linked bonds showed a lower appreciation, up to 4.35%. The highlight was the Treasury IPCA+ 2045. In the previous month, the price of the paper had fallen by 8.82%.

While rates and prices can vary greatly over time, investors need to keep in mind that they can only make a loss (or additional gain) from the bonds if they redeem them before maturity. If you carry them to the end, the remuneration will respect the rates and conditions contracted at the time of acquisition.

Check below how the public securities available for new investments behaved in August 2022 and in the accumulated of the last 12 months:

titles Due date Last 30 days (%) In 2022 (%) In 12 months (%) Purchase fee (%) Sales rate (%) Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2025 2.9 3.62 3.3 12.14 12.26 Prefixed Treasure 01/01/2029 6.48 – – 12.17 12.29 Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 01/01/2033 6.32 – – 12.31 12.43 Selic Treasure 01/03/2025 1.19 8.01 10.78 0.08 0.09 Selic Treasure 01/03/2027 1.12 8.27 11.13 0.17 0.18 IPCA+ Treasury 08/15/2026 0.63 4.65 7.42 5.89 6.01 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2035 2.41 -2.11 -4.03 5.92 6.04 IPCA+ Treasury 05/15/2045 4.35 -9.83 -16.5 5.92 6.04 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2032 1.54 – – 5.89 6.01 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 08/15/2040 2.28 0.63 -0.5 5.91 6.03 IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 05/15/2055 2.18 -1.53 -4.76 5.98 6.1

Source: Direct Treasury. Amounts withdrawn until 08/31/22. Note: Securities without accumulated yield in the year or in 12 months are available for a shorter time and, therefore, there is no return calculation in the period.

