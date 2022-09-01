TSE blocks Roberto Jefferson’s candidacy for president

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) today denied the candidacy of former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) for the Presidency of the Republic. Unanimously (7 votes to 0), the plenary understood that the former parliamentarian is ineligible until December 2023 due to his conviction in the Mensalão scandal. The party must now choose a new name for the contest within ten days.

The plenary, however, approved the registration of Kelmon Luís da Silva Souza, known as “Father Kelmon”, for the vice presidency.

The challenge was filed by the deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco, who pointed out the ineligibility of Roberto Jefferson, even after being granted a presidential pardon in 2015, which extinguished his sentence of 7 years in prison in 2016.

For the PGE (Procuradoria-Geral Eleitoral), the benefit does not exclude the so-called “side effects” of the conviction, such as the loss of political rights, but the prison sentence. Jefferson was convicted of passive bribery and money laundering.

“Given these premises, it is unequivocal that the registration of Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco’s candidacy for the post of President of the Republic in the 2022 Elections, by the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), must be rejected”, recorded Gonet Branco.

Minister Carlos Horbach, rapporteur for the candidacy record, followed the same understanding, stating that the case law of the TSE is consolidated in the sense that the presidential pardon does not guarantee the eligibility of a convicted person.

“In jurisprudence it has been recognized that the pardon fulminates only the primary effects, so it does not erase the crime”, he said.

The other ministers accompanied Horbach, without presenting extended votes on the case. O UOL contacted the PTB to comment on the decision, but has not yet received a response.

Barred candidacy. The PTB made Roberto Jefferson’s candidacy official on August 1. At the launch, federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) stated that this is not a movement of “betrayal” by the PTB to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but of “support”.

The party’s idea is that the former deputy, who has been under house arrest since January by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, can “say what Bolsonaro cannot” during the campaign.

When registering his candidacy, Roberto Jefferson declared assets of R$ 745 thousand. As informed by the former deputy, a small portion of the assets, R$ 28 thousand, is made up of bank deposits, savings accounts and other investments. The rest of the amount, almost R$ 717 thousand, is classified as “other funds”, without detail.

After the candidacy was challenged, Justice Carlos Horbach determined that Roberto Jefferson would not participate in the electoral schedule until the TSE decided on his candidacy registration.

Previously, the magistrate had already suspended the transfer of the electoral fund and the party fund.