TSE gives in to the Armed Forces and promises ballot box test with voters on election day







Employees of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasilia-DF, started the sealing of the Electronic Ballot Box system, which will be used in the 2022 elections Photo: Wilton Junior/Estadão

BRASILIA – O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) gave in to the Armed Forces’ demand for an integrity test of electronic voting machines to be carried out on voting day with voter participation. The Defense Ministry had been insisting that this testing be carried out at polling stations. The TSE agreed to carry out an experimental verification in some polling stations.

The Court said that the change in equipment testing will be part of a “complementary pilot project”, but did not detail whether the procedure will be adopted in this year’s elections. The decision was taken this Wednesday, 31, at a new meeting between the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, and the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sergio Nogueira, to address the security of electronic voting machines and the transparency of the election preparation process. This was the second meeting between the two officials within eight days. Unlike the first agenda, the two were accompanied today by technicians from the Armed Forces and Electoral Justice.

Until today, ballot box integrity tests were carried out on random ballot boxes taken to Regional Electoral Courts. The examination was carried out when activated by electoral justice officials. The military advocated that the test be carried out in a real situation. That is, in a polling station and on polling day with the voters themselves triggering the test box.

According to the TSE, the technical areas of the court and the Defense defended the importance of carrying out the integrity test of the ballot boxes. The procedure has been carried out since 2002 following the same molds in order to attest to the reliability of the ballot boxes and generate the last audit procedure before the start of voting. Professionals working in the Armed Forces and Electoral Justice must jointly present the changes in the testing procedure. The Electoral Court also guaranteed that all ballot boxes (BU) will be made available so that political parties, voters and independent entities can check the results of the polls and the aggregation procedure.

The Defense Minister took Army Colonel Marcelo Nogueira, who still serves as an active duty officer, to the meeting with Moraes. He was responsible for a presentation broadcast in July of this year, during a hearing with members of the Armed Forces in the Senate, in which the thesis was spread that a “hidden malicious code” – also called malware – could be inserted into the polls to defraud the electronic voting system and escape the integrity test carried out on Election Day.

At the time, Colonel Nogueira had the support of the Defense Minister to suggest that the TSE change the equipment integrity test. This is the last verification procedure carried out by the Electoral Justice before the beginning of the election: technicians are selected to perform simulations of the voting in randomly selected ballot boxes, with the objective of guaranteeing that the votes typed correspond to those counted and that there are no problems in the systems. operational.

The military’s suggestion is that the test be carried out with real voters, instead of technicians, directly at polling stations and with biometric registration. as showed the Estadãothe proposal became one of the main points of contention between the Armed Forces and the TSE, which points to the possibility of “confusion” and the occurrence of problems if the test is carried out as suggested by the military.

as revealed the Estadão, the military has already sent 88 questions and requests for information to the TSE. The barracks made several suggestions for improvements in the electoral process, some of which were even incorporated by the Electoral Justice. All demands were answered by the court, with justifications for meeting or rejecting the proposals, but the Armed Forces insist on carrying out a new version of the integrity test.

In addition to Colonel Nogueira, General Rodrigo Vergara, who is currently responsible for communication at the Ministry of Defense, participated in the meeting this Wednesday. On the TSE side, Alexandre de Moraes selected the secretary general, José Levi, and the secretary for the Information Technology area, Julio Valente, for the meeting. The official agenda of the meeting was “to improve the security and transparency of the electoral process”.

The relationship between the military and the court is going through a turning point. It is scheduled for next Friday, the 2nd, the sealing ceremony of the electronic voting systems. The Armed Forces, as an institution that oversees the elections, is urged to digitally sign the sealing procedure, which serves as a certificate that all software is working correctly and that there will be no further modifications until election day. The Defense has not yet confirmed whether it will certify the process. Last Monday, 29, military technicians were at the TSE inspecting the final steps leading up to the sealing ceremony.