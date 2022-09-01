TSE gives in to the military and will test the integrity of the polls with voters

posted on 01/09/2022 05:54 / updated on 01/09/2022 05:55



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, gave in to pressure from the military and committed to carrying out an integrity test of electronic voting machines with the participation of voters on election day. The decision took place yesterday at a meeting between Moraes and Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

In a note after the meeting, the TSE stated that it will present, together with the military, a “complementary pilot project” following the model presented by the Armed Forces for the test. The Court did not, however, detail whether the changes will be made later this year. Sought, the Ministry of Defense reiterated the information in the note released by the court.

The test is commonly performed in the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) with a random sample of ballot boxes to check if the records on the equipment are compatible with a control carried out by hand in a simulated election. It’s been that way for 20 years.

According to the military, using voter biometrics and testing in the sections themselves puts testing in a more realistic environment. Court technicians, however, are reluctant to accept the model, especially with a change so close to the election. One of the arguments against voter participation is the possibility of weakening the secrecy of the vote, since the participant would probably use the same candidate in the test and in the actual vote.

Yesterday’s meeting was the second between Moraes and Nogueira to discuss security measures for electronic voting machines and transparency in the electoral process. Technicians from the court and the ministry also participated.

According to the TSE, during the conversation, the participants recognized the success of the ballot box verification tests, carried out by the University of São Paulo (USP), State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE). Teams from the institutions carried out a battery of tests for 60 days on the equipment and did not find any flaws or vulnerabilities.

Also according to the court’s note, at the meeting, “it was also reaffirmed that all ballot papers will be released by the TSE, enabling the conference and the aggregation of electoral results by political parties and independent entities”.

The Ballot Boxes are documents containing electronic equipment data released shortly after the end of voting, such as the total number of votes per party and candidate and the closing time of the election, among other information.

Questions

One of the soldiers brought by Nogueira to the meeting, Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza led the team that audited the source code of the polls between August 3 and 19. In July, while participating in a public hearing in the Senate, he questioned the security of electronic voting machines.

“As far as internal vulnerability is concerned, so far we do not have documentation available that leads us to form a conclusive opinion that the solution is safe in relation to an internal threat”, he said, at the time, while participating in a session at the Commission of Oversight and Control of the Senate. Nogueira was also present.

In the commission, the colonel even admitted that there is a great level of protection of the polls against external threats, such as attempts to invade the system, but he assessed that the equipment would be vulnerable to “malicious codes”, which can alter its functioning.

So far, the military has not presented the results of the inspection they carried out last month. The codes of the ballot boxes are open and can be accessed by the inspection entities until the time of sealing the system, which will take place tomorrow. There are no records of equipment fraud since its implementation in 1996.