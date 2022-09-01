TSE will make a project to meet the suggestion of the Armed Forces for ballot boxes

Superior Electoral Court will present a proposal to use voter biometrics in the integrity test after meeting with the Ministry of Defense

MOURÃO PANDA / THE PHOTOGRAPHIC / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Measure requires that only members of the security forces, in the exercise of police activity, could carry weapons on election day



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will present a proposal to use voter biometrics during the integrity test of electronic voting machines. The announcement was made by the Court this Wednesday, 31, after a second joint meeting between the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sergio Nogueiraand the minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE. The proposal is considered a complementary pilot project for the inspection of the electoral system on election day and follows the suggestion presented by the Armed forces, as a member of the Electoral Transparency Commission. “The importance of maintaining the performance of the Integrity Test – which has taken place since 2002 – as an effective auditing mechanism was highlighted by both technical areas”, says a note from the Court, which mentions a joint presentation of the project, although it does not mention, however, , whether the new project will be implemented in the 2022 elections.

The military’s proposal for testing the integrity of ballot boxes was presented at the second meeting between Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Alexandre de Moraes. As Jovem Pan showed, the second meeting with the president of the Electoral Court was requested by the Minister of Defense to discuss the “improvement of the security and transparency of the electoral process”. In addition to both ministers, the meeting also had the participation of technical teams from defense Ministry and the TSE. As a result, in addition to the complementary pilot project with the use of biometrics, it was also reaffirmed that there will be the dissemination of ballot papers by the Court, “allowing the conference and aggregation of electoral results by political parties and independent entities”, in addition to having been recognized by the ministry “the success of the verification tests of the electronic voting machines”, says a note from the TSE.