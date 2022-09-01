Túlio Gadelha opens the game on the relationship with the children of Fátima Bernardes and exposes the young people: “They are generous, polite…”

Túlio Gadelha is the current boyfriend of Fátima Bernardes and since they announced the relationship, the deputy is forced to see fake news that deal with the difficult relationship he has with his girlfriend’s children. However, the information was never treated as true and the politician was seen several times in the company of the triplets.

vinicius, Beatriz and Laura Bonemer are children of Fátima with the journalist and anchor of the National Journal, William Bonner. This Wednesday (31), Gadelha himself took to social media to expose how he treats young people and declared that everything is developed in the best possible way and that he has no disagreements with his brothers.

“They are generous, polite, caring, responsible, concerned, partners. Only human greatness allows someone to welcome a stranger so well who has already arrived full of plans for his mother’s free time”, he said about the triplets. “Somebody [ele] who arrived eating vegan food from Laura stored in the corner of the refrigerator; who arrived taking ring light from Beatriz for the camera’s virtual sessions and returning with some defects (from the factory),” he said on their birthday.

“That he arrived wearing Vini’s clothes and socks to exercise and that, possibly, he only found out about this after reading this post (thanks, Vini!)“, completed Túlio with good humor. It is worth remembering that Fátima and William also live a good relationship after divorce in 2016.