Two survivors of the accident between a Saúde van and a truck are discharged from hospital; four people died | Itapetininga and Region

The information was released this Wednesday morning (31) by the administration of Santa Casa de Capão Bonito and Itapeva (SP), hospitals where Maria de Fátima Gonçalves Santos, 64, and José Carlos dos Santos, 85, were hospitalized.

With the update, only Vitorino Celestino de Pontes, 50, remains hospitalized and under observation. According to medical teams, the patient had dislocations and is not life-threatening.

The accident happened on the morning of this Tuesday (30) and, in addition to the survivors, four deaths were confirmed at the scene. (see below who the victims are).

According to the Fire Department, one of the vehicles involved in the collision belongs to the Health Department of Apiaí (SP) and was taking patients to hospitals in the region of Itapetininga and Sorocaba (SP).

The truck driver was not injured and, still at the scene, managed to tell the police the dynamics of the accident. He passed the breath test, which was negative for alcohol consumption.

See who the victims are

  • Reginaldo Pereira de Lima – driver, 42 years old
  • Janice Dias dos Santos Cosmo – patient, 45 years old
  • Gracie Aparecida N. Pontes – patient, 30 years old
  • Sara Marcelina dos Santos França – patient, 60 years old

  • Vitorino Celestino de Pontes – patient, in serious condition, 85 years old
  • Maria de Fátima Gonçalves Santos – patient companion, in serious condition, 64 years old
  • José Carlos das Santos – patient companion, at home, 51 years old

