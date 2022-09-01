UK recommends fecal transplant to treat resistant bacteria

To control cases of infections caused by resistant bacteria Clostridium difficile, UK health authorities are starting to recommend fecal transplantation as a treatment. Despite the name, the patient who undergoes the procedure does not receive the feces of a donor, but the “good” bacteria present in the poop of the person who donated the sample.

The official recommendation for fecal microbiota transplantation was announced by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) this week. Only patients who have had two or more cases of diarrhea caused by the bacteria are able to undergo the procedure.

UK recommends fecal transplant to treat patients with bacteria resistant to common antibiotics (Image: Ktsimage/Envato Elements)

With the current recommendation – which is still restricted to the British population — Nice hopes to perform between 450 and 500 fecal transplants in England alone. The measure should generate savings in the local public health budget, as it will reduce the use of antibiotics.

How is fecal transplantation performed?

It is worth explaining that the transplant of the fecal microbiota is done through different procedures, such as an endoscopy. This means that the bacteria are introduced to the patient through the nose or mouth. It is also possible for doctors to opt for a colonoscopy (through the anus) or with lab-prepared pills.

Is there treatment in Brazil?

In Brazil, transplants of bacteria present in feces are considered an experimental treatment, according to an investigation by the network. BBC. In other words, they are only made when other options already recognized have not generated the expected result.

Solution against bacterial resistance to antibiotics

THE Clostridioides difficile It’s not just a bacterium. This infectious agent is considered a resistant bacterium — popularly, it is a super bacterium — and tends to manifest itself after excessive or incorrect use of antibiotics by patients, which allows the selection of strains that do not respond to conventional treatments.

“The use of this treatment [transplante fecal] It will also help to reduce dependence on antibiotics”, explains Mark Chapman, director of medical technology at Nice, about the recommendation. “And this, in turn, allows to reduce the risks of antimicrobial resistance”, he adds.

To beyond the C. difficile, antimicrobial resistance is among the leading causes of death worldwide, according to the Global Survey on Antimicrobial Resistance (Gram). At least 1.2 million people officially died in 2019 as a direct result of these infections. With the covid-19 pandemic, these numbers may be even higher.

Source: BBC