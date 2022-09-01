Understand agreement that made Santa Catarina win inheritance of almost R$ 1 billion from WEG founder

A settlement estimated at R$1 billion ended the legal dispute involving six heirs of one of the founders of WEG, from Jaraguá do Sul. Eggon da Silva died at age 85 in 2015, but the process between the children has dragged on over the past seven years.

Before he passed away, Eggon was part of the Forbes billionaires list with an estimated fortune of US$ 1.3 billion, which corresponded to almost R$ 7 billion. He had five children with his wife and one other heir out of wedlock.

Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28, was recognized after the death of businessman. He filed a lawsuit for recognition of rights as an heir and, at the end of June, closed a deal with Eggon’s other children, ending the two processes involving inheritance and probate.

The agreement is an extensive and complex document, which involved lawyers from renowned law firms in Santa Catarina. All of them have confidentiality clauses and cannot comment on the case. The entire process took place in secrecy in the Santa Catarina Courts.

With the agreement, the young man will be entitled to an estimated value of R$ 1 billion, divided into five installments. The first two payments have already been made and another two should be made in the coming weeks. The last installment will be deposited one year after the agreement, in mid-2023.

Eggon founded the company with two partners in 1961 (Photograph: Disclosure )

Founders of WEG

Eggon was the founder of WEG, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world, alongside the late Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus, in 1961. The businessman died at the age of 85, in 2015.

Currently, one of Eggon’s sons, Décio da Silva, is the chairman of WEG’s board of directors.

The company stated that it will not comment on the case because WEG is not part of the process involving the heirs. In a note, it stated that it remains without any changes and, if they had occurred, they would have been reported to the regulatory agent.

