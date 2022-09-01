Understand agreement that made Santa Catarina win inheritance of almost R$ 1 billion from WEG founder

Yadunandan Singh 9 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Understand agreement that made Santa Catarina win inheritance of almost R$ 1 billion from WEG founder 0 Views

A settlement estimated at R$1 billion ended the legal dispute involving six heirs of one of the founders of WEG, from Jaraguá do Sul. Eggon da Silva died at age 85 in 2015, but the process between the children has dragged on over the past seven years.

> Access to receive news from Joinville and region by WhatsApp

Before he passed away, Eggon was part of the Forbes billionaires list with an estimated fortune of US$ 1.3 billion, which corresponded to almost R$ 7 billion. He had five children with his wife and one other heir out of wedlock.

Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28, was recognized after the death of businessman. He filed a lawsuit for recognition of rights as an heir and, at the end of June, closed a deal with Eggon’s other children, ending the two processes involving inheritance and probate.

The agreement is an extensive and complex document, which involved lawyers from renowned law firms in Santa Catarina. All of them have confidentiality clauses and cannot comment on the case. The entire process took place in secrecy in the Santa Catarina Courts.

With the agreement, the young man will be entitled to an estimated value of R$ 1 billion, divided into five installments. The first two payments have already been made and another two should be made in the coming weeks. The last installment will be deposited one year after the agreement, in mid-2023.

Eggon founded the company with two partners in 1961
Eggon founded the company with two partners in 1961

(Photograph: Disclosure)

Founders of WEG

Eggon was the founder of WEG, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world, alongside the late Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus, in 1961. The businessman died at the age of 85, in 2015.

Currently, one of Eggon’s sons, Décio da Silva, is the chairman of WEG’s board of directors.

The company stated that it will not comment on the case because WEG is not part of the process involving the heirs. In a note, it stated that it remains without any changes and, if they had occurred, they would have been reported to the regulatory agent.

Read too:

Who Are The 7 New SC Billionaires On Forbes List?

Santa Catarina has two billionaires on the Forbes global list

What is the secret of the lottery that became a factory to make millionaires in SC

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

The biggest crypto highs and lows of August; Bitcoin drops more than 10%

In a month that looked like it would be positive for the cryptocurrency market, with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved