understand how fat in the liver can turn into cancer

The accumulation of fat in the liver, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a consequence of poor lifestyle habits that generates a lot of concern. Some potential causes are excessive alcohol intake, obesity, type 2 diabetes, physical inactivity, use of anabolic steroids and exposure of industrial workers to chemicals and liver toxicants.

In obese individuals, 50% have this condition. Therefore, a good eating routine associated with healthy habits will always be the best way to prevent the disease.

Fundamental to metabolism, a healthy liver is essential for quality of life. Precisely for this reason, hepatic steatosis generates a serious warning sign. If left untreated, it can progress to more serious diseases, such as cancer.

Although liver cancer has several causes, a 2015 study found that the chances of it appearing in patients who suffer from fat in the organ are three times greater than those who do not have the same condition. Already in women with accumulation of this fat, the risk of developing breast cancer was almost twice as high.

For those who do not understand the relationship, the disease can progress to cancer because this accumulation of fat causes chronic inflammation. With this inflammation, scars form within the organ, generating cirrhosis, or chronic liver disease, resulting from persistent inflammatory processes.

In the long term, these scars impede cell regeneration and block blood circulation.

For those who are still not convinced of the dangers of this fat, the American Cancer Society has classified the condition as one of the worrisome causes of cancer. See more details at this link.

There are no specific drugs for the treatment of steatosis, however, a healthy life routine, with the intake of nutritious foods, the regular practice of physical activity and reducing the amount of alcohol are measures that significantly reduce the onset of the disease. Another substance associated with the improvement of the condition was curcumin, with high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capacity.