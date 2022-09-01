Unemployment declines, and income rises again after two years – 08/31/2022 – Mercado

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 9.1% in the quarter ended in July this year, informed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Wednesday (31).

It is the lowest level in the comparable historical series from the quarter to October 2015. At the time, the rate was also at 9.1%, and the national economy was in recession.

The new result was in line with financial market estimates. Analysts consulted by the Bloomberg agency projected 9% in the median.

After two years, the usual income of the employed population with work once again registered significant growth in statistical terms, reaching R$ 2,693 in the quarter through July, according to the IBGE. Income was on a downward trajectory amid tightening inflation.

The income analyzed includes only earnings from work. That is, it does not have the impact of sources such as social benefits.

“The last time there was significant growth was exactly two years ago, in the quarter ended in July 2020”, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of surveys by sample of households at IBGE.

The new value (R$ 2,693) is 2.9% higher than that verified in the immediately previous quarter, from February to April (R$ 2,618). However, it still shows fragility in comparison with previous periods of the historical series.

A sign of this is that income is 2.9% below the level recorded in the same period in 2021 (R$ 2,773). The new value is the second lowest in the series for the quarter through July. It only surpasses that verified in the same period of 2012 (R$ 2,685).

According to the IBGE, the increase compared to April was driven by the income of employers (6.1%, or more R$ 369), of military and statutory civil servants (3.8%, or more R$ 176) and workers for own account (3%, or more R$ 63).

Beringuy highlighted that the occupation grew sharply among employers in commerce. In the case of civil servants, there was an expansion of vacancies in sectors such as health and education. For self-employed workers, the advancement of occupation was more widespread among the activities surveyed.

According to the researcher, the slight improvement in income may be related to the recent lull in inflation. But, as the country still lives with pressure on prices, income continues to weaken in historical terms, pondered Beringuy.

“It is an incipient, slow recovery”, defines economist Bruno Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores. He also considers that the truce of inflation helps to contextualize the income gain in the quarter.

Number of unemployed below 10 million

The number of unemployed, in turn, dropped to 9.9 million in the quarter through July, a decrease of 12.9% (1.5 million fewer people) compared to the previous quarter. It is the lowest level since the quarter ended in January 2016 (9.8 million), when Brazil was going through recession. The contingent has not been below 10 million since then.

According to official statistics, the unemployed population gathers those who are out of work and continue to look for new vacancies. Those who do not have a job and are not looking for opportunities are not included in this calculation.

The unemployment rate was 10.5% in the quarter through April, the most recent period in the comparable series. At the time, the number of unemployed was about 11.3 million. Data are from Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey).

According to economists, the fiscal stimulus adopted by the federal government on the eve of the elections and the reopening of activities after the restrictions caused by the pandemic are among the factors behind the fall in unemployment.

There is also the impact of people who stopped working during the health crisis and have not yet returned to look for a job, recalls Imaizumi.

In the quarter to July 2019, before the pandemic, the country had 61.1 million people outside the workforce. In the same period of 2022, the number was 64.7 million. That is, it continued higher than before Covid-19.

Employed population reaches 98.7 million

The number of people employed with some kind of work reached 98.7 million, a record in the series since 2012. The increase was 2.2% (2.2 million more people) compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Pnad portrays both the formal and informal labor market. In this way, they are evaluated from jobs with a formal contract and CNPJ to the popular odd jobs.

The informally employed population reached almost 39.3 million in the quarter through July. The number is also a record in the historical series.

Of the 2.2 million more vacancies compared to the previous quarter, 560 thousand were informal (employees without a formal contract, domestic workers without a formal contract, self-employed without CNPJ, employers without CNPJ and family auxiliary workers). The informal amount is equivalent to 26% of the total number of new posts.

The percentage, however, was already higher. This indicates that the occupation was pulled in the most recent quarter by the advance of the formal job market.

Only those employed in the private sector with a formal contract rose 1.6% (plus 555 thousand), to 35.8 million. The number is not a record. The largest amount with portfolio was recorded in the quarter up to July 2014 (37.6 million).

In a report, economist Claudia Moreno, from C6 Bank, highlighted that income, even with the increase, remains at a “very depressed” level in the country.

According to Moreno, the expectation is that the unemployment rate will continue to fall until the end of the year, to 8.7%, in a delayed sign of the economic recovery.

“Ahead, however, the story begins to change: the effects of high interest rates and the slowdown in the global economy will weigh more heavily on the economy, negatively impacting the level of occupancy in 2023. We project that the rate will rise again and end 2023 by 9.8%”, he analyzed.

Until the first round of the elections, scheduled for October 2nd, there will be another release from Pnad, scheduled for September 30th. The new edition will include data until August.