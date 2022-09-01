Unemployment drops to 9.1% in July and reaches lowest level since December 2015

Number of people employed without a formal contract hits record, reaching 13.1 million; information was released this Wednesday by the IBGE and is part of the continuous Pnad

Itaci Batista/Estadão Content

Informality in the labor market stood at 39.8%



The unemployment rate, which measures the unemployment in Brazil, fell to 9.1% in the quarter ending in July this year, representing a drop of 1.4% compared to the previous quarter ending in April. This is the lowest level reached since the quarter ended December 2015, when it was also 9.1%. The number of employed persons in the period was 98.7 million, a record in the historical series, which began in 2012. The data are from National Survey by Household Sample (PNAD) Continuous, released this Wednesday, 31st, by Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Two activities influenced the fall in unemployment in July: “Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles”, which had an increase of 692 thousand people in the labor market (3.7%) compared to the previous quarter, and “Public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services”, with an increase of 648 thousand people (3.9%).

The increase in people in the labor market was also observed among domestic workers (5.9 million people), which rose 4.4% compared to the previous quarter and for the number of employers (4.3 million people), which grew 3.9%. The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector, excluding domestic workers, also rose: 1.6% against the previous quarter, reaching 35.8 million. The number of self-employed workers was 25.9 million people, which means a growth of 1.3%. The number of employees in the public sector was 12 million, an increase of 4.7% in the quarter.

The number of people employed, but who do not have a formal contract hit a record in the same period, reaching 13.1 million people, an increase of 4.8% in relation to the quarter ended in April. The informality rate was 39.8% of the employed population, against 40% in the previous quarter and reached 39.3 million. Among the unemployed, the population outside the labor force was stable in July and was 64.7 million people. The disheartened population fell by 5% and reached 4.2 million people.