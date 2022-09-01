union of Argentines with Fluminense becomes a joke; Look

Amid the reactions of Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over Vélez Sarsfield, in a game that took place last night and valid for the Libertadores semifinal, “left” for Fluminense fans.

Soon after the final whistle, fans of the red-black team used social networks to take a cone with the state rival.

The reason? Fluminense and Vélez maintain a friendly relationship that officially began in the 1960s, when the Argentines wore the official uniforms of the Brazilian team in a game against Santos — the Buenos Aires club adopted the garnet, green and white colors shortly after its foundation. The blue and white costume, famous these days, only appeared in 1933.

In recent years, the friendship has gained strength and has been “stamped”: shortly after the respective organized supporters met in the Argentine capital before a Flu game in the region, the boards of the two clubs met. There was an exchange of shirts and a declaration of mutual help from there.

Recently, by the way, Vélez launched a uniform with the traditional colors of Fluminense, causing astonishment in several fans who were unaware of the bow.

In the face of yesterday’s rout, however, the union became the subject of a joke, and there was no shortage of jokes on the part of flamenguistas in relation to the atmosphere of “brotherhood” between the teams.

“This union between Fluminense and Vélez is explained”, joked a fan, alluding to the fact that Flu has never won an edition of Libertadores. “Union of failures,” wrote another.

See more reactions:

And the Velez and Fluminense union, union of the losers 🤭🤣 — William Gomes (@gomeswilliamc) September 1, 2022

Sinister union velez x fluminense, the two are beaten by the bad guy lol — Evandro Paulo (@Evandro73293404) September 1, 2022

This union between Fluminense and Vélez is explained lol — Renata Quintanilha (@crf_quintanilha) September 1, 2022

Where is the Fluminense and Velez union? Lol — Jorge (@_Jorgecrf) September 1, 2022

Velez went to join the Fluminense KKKKKKK took 4 at home lol — ℱ𝒶𝓇𝒶𝓃𝒾 (@ArthurFarani) September 1, 2022