unprecedented decision paralyzes BRL 20 million

THE Federal Court in Maranhão took an unprecedented decision in the country: it determined the first judicial block of funds from the secret budget on suspicion of irregularities. The measure, which paralyzes 20.7 million reais, comes more than a year after the press published the first complaints about the scheme created by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to buy parliamentary support in Congress. The court decision stems from evidence of fraud in the Unified Health System (SUS) by municipalities in Maranhão, which falsified health data to provide legal coverage to parliamentarians who sent them funds from the secret budget. THE piauí revealed the scheme in a report in last July’s issue, under the title unlimited spree.

The blockades affect the coffers of four municipalities in Maranhão: Miranda do Norte (9.3 million reais), Afonso Cunha (6.6 million), Bela Vista do Maranhão (2.7 million) and São Francisco do Maranhão (2 million) . The four prefectures are part of the group of cities in Maranhão that have increased the numbers of their services in the SUS from one year to the next. Overbilling raises the ceiling on health funds that deputies and senators can send to municipalities. Thus, parliamentarians, using the overpriced ceilings as a basis, dispatch substantial amendments to city halls and still have the benefit of remaining anonymous.

The decision does not block all transfers of amendments, but the surplus between what the municipalities received and what they should have received if they had not rigged the numbers. There were four court decisions, all with the same purpose and all requested by prosecutors from the Federal Public Ministry. The objective is to avoid damage to the public coffers, in case the excess amounts transferred irregularly by deputies and senators to city halls are roasted. Regarding Miranda do Norte, whose mayor is Angelica Bonfim (PL), mother of federal deputy Junior Lourenço (PL-MA), the Justice noted “clear and, in principle, dubious discrepancy” in the numbers of services reported between 2020 and 2021. “ There is evidence that the data […] are in dissonance with the number of health services effectively provided in that period.”

MPF prosecutors in Maranhão opened investigations in the administrative and criminal spheres based on two sources: the report by piauí is analysis by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), which endorses the suspicion of fraud in dozens of municipalities in Maranhão. “From the analysis of hospital and outpatient production reported by the municipalities of Maranhão, it was possible to obtain signs of an abrupt increase from one exercise to the next, concentrated on procedures that, for the most part, are not traceable by the data of the individuals served, and, yet, there was no expressive increase in the municipal hospital installation or in the number of health professionals allocated”, says the analysis of the CGU, carried out by the Comptroller General of the Union in the State of Maranhão.

THE piauí showed that the city of Bom Lugar, which does not even have a hospital, reported that its health care services increased by 1,300% from one year to the next. The municipality of Governador Luiz Rocha told SUS that its services jumped 12,500%. In Luís Domingues, the jump was around 39,000%. In Igarape Grande, consultations were so inflated that they reached an average of 34 per inhabitant, a pattern that surpasses even the world record, set by South Korea, where the annual average is 17 consultations per inhabitant. Santa Quitéria do Maranhão recorded more tests to detect HIV infection than the city of São Paulo. Quarries said he has had so many tooth extractions that he gives an average of nineteen teeth extracted per inhabitant. It is the most toothless city in Brazil.

Odeputies and senators have three ways to send money to their bases. The individual amendments, in which each parliamentarian can send up to 17.6 million reais per year, with the proper indication of their identity and the destination of the money. The bench amendments, in which each state bench can, together, send up to 213 million reais, and the information of authors and values ​​​​is also public. And the most controversial of all: the amendments of the rapporteur-general, which in 2022 total 16.5 billion reais and are known as “secret budget” because they are distributed without the author being known. The values ​​of the rapporteur-general amendments are also not the same for each parliamentarian. It varies according to the taste of who coordinates the scheme. In the case of the Chamber, the big boss is Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the House.

According to the CGU, “in the aggregate analysis, the aggravating factor is that about 62% of the amendments received [pelas prefeituras maranhenses] were without any designation of the sending parliamentarian, according to what appears in the transfer systems of the Ministry of Health”. One of the applicants for the transfers was Deputy Junior Lourenço, who sent more than 10 million to Miranda do Norte, which, until a year earlier, only had the operational capacity to spend 1 million reais. A member of the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, Lourenço is a candidate for reelection and supports Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) for the state government, who, in turn, is godfather to the mayor of Afonso Cunha, Arquimedes Bacelar (PDT), whose funds are under lockdown. The mayor of São Francisco do Maranhão, Adelbarto Santos (PCdoB), supports deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA), investigated for embezzlement in Maranhão. Another ally of Maranhãozinho and Lourenço is the mayor of Bela Vista do Maranhão, Augusto Filho (PL).

In November last year, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court, had determined the suspension of the budget execution of transfers from the secret budget. On the occasion, however, the existence of irregularities in the transfers was not analyzed, but the failure to comply with the constitutional principles of transparency and equity in the distribution of public resources, highlighting the lack of technical criteria. The following month, the minister authorized payments to be resumed. The Supreme Court has not yet carried out the final judgment of the actions that ask for the declaration of unconstitutionality of the secret budget amendments.

Other transfers from the secret budget have already been blocked due to suspected irregularities, but through control bodies – never, as has happened now, by court order. The four decisions that froze the movement of funds in Maranhão even anticipated the Federal Audit Court. The TCU has a similar request for blocking on its agenda, due to suspected fraud in the SUS, but has not yet judged the matter. The rapporteur of the case is Minister Vital do Rêgo.

The secret budget scandals are piling up. The Attorney General’s Office, under the command of Augusto Aras, has not yet submitted any request to the Justice to investigate the irregularities at the tip. In the case of Maranhão, the 20.7 million reais are only blocked thanks to the action of the Federal Public Ministry in the first instance, as well as the State Public Ministry and the Court of Auditors of the State of Maranhão. “The MPF/MA, with the support of the CGU, MPMA and MPContas, is taking all necessary measures to protect public assets, such as, when possible, judicially requesting the blocking of irregular amounts, as well as investigating those responsible for these crimes. “, I told piauí the Public Prosecutor Juraci Guimarães, representative of the MPF’s Anti-Corruption Chamber in Maranhão.

The apathy of the Ministry of Health also helped the spread of fraud in the SUS via secret budget. “The fragility of the Ministry of Health’s control made it possible for the municipalities of Maranhão to insert fictitious procedures into the information systems of the SUS”, said prosecutor Guimarães, emphasizing that public resources did not result in any improvement for the health network of the population of Maranhão. . In addition to the lack of control, the Ministry of Health system is ineffective in combating fraud. One of the problems is that the Ministry of Health does not require the municipalities to identify the patient treated, simply entering the procedure code (ultrasound exam, for example) and the quantity.

The secret budget scheme with phantom consultations is a direct connection between parliamentarians in Brasília and city halls in Maranhão. The suspicion, under investigation by the Federal Police in other cases, is that parliamentarians receive bribes in exchange for amendments that favor city halls. A portion of the funds – which, in some cases, can reach up to 30% of the amendment – ​​becomes what the bribery brokers active in Congress call a “return”. These are cases that the political class in Brasília knows that one day they will explode, they just don’t know when.