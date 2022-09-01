UOL report reveals that 51 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family were paid in cash | National Journal

A report by the UOL portal revealed that 51 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family were paid in cash. In values ​​adjusted for inflation, the amount is currently equivalent to almost R$ 26 million.

The report considers the heritage in Brasília and in the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. They are properties of the president, the three oldest children, the mother, five brothers and two ex-wives.

The UOL report states that, in the last seven months, it consulted more than a thousand pages of documents from land registry offices and deed records, and that it traveled to 12 cities to check addresses and the destination given to the properties, in addition to consulting legal proceedings.

According to the UOL report, “from the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and children have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired in whole or in part with the use of cash, according to a statement by the members of the Bolsonaro clan. “.

What’s the problem with buying real estate with cash? Expert explains link to money laundering

Also according to the report, “Purchases registered at the registry offices using the ‘national currency’ payment method totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million”.

According to UOL, “it is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of BRL 986 thousand (or BRL 1.99 million in corrected amounts), because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties”.

In this Wednesday’s edition (31), Folha de S.Paulo states that “the use of cash is not a crime, but it is pointed out by experts as a means of laundering valuables obtained by illicit means due to the difficulty of tracking by financial institutions”.

The UOL report also states that “at least 25 properties were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District. This group includes acquisitions and sales made by the president’s nucleus, his children and his ex-wives, not necessarily with the use of cash, but which became the object of investigations, for example, in the case of ‘cracks’”.

On Tuesday (30), after a sabbath promoted by the National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services, in Brasília, President Jair Bolsonaro was irritated when asked about the purchase of real estate with cash.

“What is the problem with buying a property with cash? I don’t know what is written in the article. What’s the problem? Investigate, my God in heaven, investigate. How many properties are there? (reporter: more than 100) Who bought it? I? (reporter: your family. You and your children) My son has already been investigated. Since when I took over, four years of beating Flávio, Carlos, Eduardo less, my relatives in Vale do Ribeira. I have five brothers in Vale do Ribeira. What do I have to do with their business?”

One of the properties acquired by one of Bolsonaro’s ex-wives was a mansion in Lago Sul, in Brasília, valued at R$3.2 million. In August of last year, UOL revealed that Ana Cristina Valle and her son Jair Renan lived there. At the time, Ana Cristina said that the house was rented. This year, she included the property in the declaration of assets to the Electoral Court with a lower value: R$ 829 thousand.

This Wednesday, the Federal Police asked the Federal Court for authorization to investigate the case.