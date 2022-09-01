Upon discovering that Zefa is pregnant, Tadeu makes a decision

Tadeu will be cornered in Pantanal.

In last Tuesday’s chapter (30), Zefa (Paula Barbosa) ended up giving herself to Thaddeus (José Loreto) in wetland. the maid of the Leontius tried to resist as long as he could, but the spoiled son of Phylum (Dira Paes) ended up pushing the interior to the extreme in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Is that Zefa had the dream of marrying a virgin and after the first sex with Thaddeusshe will be in shock, thinking that she is in sin in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe. With that, the character of Paula Barbosa will move further and further away from the pawn.

In the next chapters of wetlandaccording to the summary published on the soap opera’s official website on Gshow, Zefa will have a discussion with Sister (Camila Morgado), who will begin to have visions during pregnancy and Phylum will end up defending the redhead and clashing with the daughter-in-law.

Angry, Zefa resign and appeal to tenorio (Murilo Benício) asking for his job back. Therefore, the relationship with Thaddeus will be even more “cold”. The employee will also be harassed by Renato (Gabriel Santana) in wetland.

Zefa will get tired of insisting to Thaddeus agree to marry her. The pawn will be totally averse to this formality and will not make it very clear whether he will ever be able to accept it. He will even tell the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) who will only marry his girlfriend if his father also marries Phylum.

But during the period when they will be apart, the character of Jose Loreto will change his mind and decide to ask his girlfriend to marry him, before it’s too late.

TADEU FIND OUT THAT ZEFA IS PREGNANT

Zefawill accept the request and will be very excited to finally be able to fulfill her dream in wetland. On the other hand, Thaddeus he’ll get out of the way when she demands that he keep what he promised.

It will happen, however, that on the day of the ceremony Thaddeus will be taken by force to the altar. Even so, he will insist that he does not intend to marry. This sequence will be displayed in the final stretch of wetland.

However, unexpected news will make the pawn completely change his mind. He will discover, at the time, that the bride is pregnant and, only after that, Thaddeus will finally agree to marry Zefahaving a happy ending next to the loved one.