Vice of the PGR manifests itself against the dissemination of messages between Aras and businessmen

Lindôra Araújo talks about electoral and media exploitation of the case and defends secrecy of conversations

Rosinei Coutinho/STF

The deputy prosecutor says that the requests of parliamentarians are based only on “journalistic matter”



The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Linda Araújo, expressed opposition to the removal of confidentiality of the messages exchanged by the attorney general, Augusto Arasand Bolsonarista businessmen accused of defending a coup d’état, in the event of the former president’s victory Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections. The demonstration was sent this Wednesday, 31, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the request of senators Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Humberto Costa ( PT-PE) and Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES). In the document, Lindôra states that parliamentarians do not have the legitimacy to petition in the case, since the legislation does not allow the intervention of individuals unconnected with the facts. “If the senators’ arguments prevail, mutatis mutandis, any investigation underway before the Judiciary could be intervened by ‘interested parties’ or local authorities, to directly request investigative measures from the magistrate, which the CPP does not authorize even the offended”, says the deputy attorney.

The text sent to the rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, also lists other grounds for rejecting the request, such as irregularity in representation, practice of indiscriminate speculative criminal prosecution (fishing expedition), electoral and media exploitation of the case, in addition to disrespect for the accusatory system. “The Federal Constitution did not grant investigative powers to parliamentarians, which were exceptionally reserved for Parliamentary Inquiry Commissions that can only be installed in compliance with the requirements of art. 58, § 3, of the Federal Constitution”, also wrote Lindôra. The deputy prosecutor says that the parliamentary requests are based only on “journalistic matter” and alleged “anti-democratic dialogues”, reinforcing a “media exploitation of the case”.

The informed the Federal Public Ministry about the operation. The request came days after Augusto Aras stated that he had not been informed in advance about the operation of the Federal police, which focused on the eight entrepreneurs. “The records have not yet been sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for formal acknowledgment of the decision of August 19, which determined the steps”, read an excerpt from the statement, which spoke of an “unusual” procedure. However, the current president of the Superior Electoral Court replied, confirming that at 2:41 pm the previous day he had informed the Federal Public Ministry about the operation.