Video: man allegedly throws object at Bolsonaro during motorcycle ride – News

During a motorcycle ride on Wednesday afternoon (31), in Curitiba, a man seems to throw an object at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Images recorded by a photographer in the region show the moment when the Chief Executive is startled by the gesture.

The president passes along with other motorcyclists, with presidency scouts at his side. A man appears to throw an object towards the Chief Executive. Bolsonaro, who is without a helmet, tries to protect his face. From the video, recorded by photographer Chen NV, it is not clear if something hits the president, but he follows with the bike, carrying a person in the back.











































































Bolsonaro is fulfilling campaign commitments in Paraná. He also participates in official events. The agenda foresees participation in acts in Foz do Iguaçu and in the capital, Curitiba. In the morning, he attended an appointment with the president of Paraguay, Mário Abdo Benítez, during a technical visit to the works on the Integration Bridge.

For criminal lawyer Nauê de Azevedo, if the man actually threw the object, he could be framed for two crimes. “There is a crime of political violence, provided for by article 359-P of the Penal Code, and which consists of restricting, preventing or hindering, with the use of physical, sexual or psychological violence, the exercise of political rights to any person by reason of his sex, race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin. The penalty is imprisonment, between three and six years, and a fine, in addition to that corresponding to violence.”

“About the violence itself, it will be necessary to understand the motivation of the subject who did it. If the intention to prevent the exercise of political rights is not demonstrated, it is appropriate to attempt bodily harm or murder, if the object really has the capacity to injure the target.”