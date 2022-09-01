Video: man throws water at Bolsonaro during motorcycle ride in Curitiba – Notícias

During a motorcycle ride on Wednesday afternoon (31), in Curitiba, a man seems to throw an object at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Images recorded by a photographer in the region show the moment when the Chief Executive is startled by the gesture. Campaign sources told reporter Thiago Nolasco, from Record TVwhich was water.

The president passes along with other motorcyclists, with presidency scouts at his side. A man seems to throw something towards the Chief Executive. Bolsonaro, who is without a helmet, tries to protect his face. The video, captured by photographer Chen NV, shows the president riding the motorcycle, carrying a person in the back.





















Bolsonaro is fulfilling campaign commitments in Paraná. He also participates in official events. The agenda foresees participation in acts in Foz do Iguaçu and in the capital, Curitiba. In the morning, he attended an appointment with the president of Paraguay, Mário Abdo Benítez, during a technical visit to the works on the Integration Bridge.

For criminal lawyer Nauê de Azevedo, if the man actually threw an object with the potential to hurt the president, he could be framed for two crimes. “There is a crime of political violence, provided for by article 359-P of the Penal Code, and which consists of restricting, preventing or hindering, with the use of physical, sexual or psychological violence, the exercise of political rights to any person by reason of his sex, race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin. The penalty is imprisonment, between three and six years, and a fine, in addition to that corresponding to violence.”

“About the violence itself, it will be necessary to understand the motivation of the subject who did it. If the intention to prevent the exercise of political rights is not demonstrated, it is appropriate to attempt bodily harm or murder, if the object really has the capacity to injure the target.”





Stab

In 2018, while campaigning in Juiz de Fora (MG), Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed in the belly. The author, Adélio Bispo, is in prison.

In November 2021, the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) decided to overturn an injunction that prevented the reopening of investigations into the episode. The Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) analyze new clues about the participation of third parties in the crime. The investigation had been shelved by the Federal Court of Minas Gerais in June.

In the trial session, the judges of the TRF-1 overturned an injunction that prohibited, among other things, the breach of bank secrecy of lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who initially presented himself as Adélio Bispo’s lawyer.

The court understood that the investigative acts authorized against the lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior and legal entities of which he is a partner do not constitute a violation of professional secrecy or the prerogatives of the law.

The search and seizure warrants cover cash books, receipts and proof of payment of fees, as well as the telephone set of the lawyer Zanone Júnior and images of the security circuit of a hotel where the lawyer allegedly met with an alleged financier of the defense of Adelio Bishop.

Zanone’s law firm was not included in the list of searches precisely to preserve the secrecy of the lawyer’s professional activity.

“Now, the investigations into the stabbing of the president of the Republic will be able to continue. The data of all those lawyers will be analyzed, and we will know who paid the lawyers”, said Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, in a press conference at the time.

Although the Federal Police concluded that there were no masters in the attack and that Adélio acted alone, Bolsonaro claims that the payment of attorneys’ fees to the perpetrator of the crime should be determined, since he would not have the money to hire defenders.

In June, despite the filing, Judge Bruno Savino, of the 3rd Federal Court of Juiz de Fora, determined that the investigations could be reopened in the event that new evidence emerges or pending proceedings are authorized, such as the breach of confidentiality of the lawyer who presented himself. to defend Adélio after the attack.