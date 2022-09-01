Viih Tube exudes beauty with a low neckline and elevates the mood

This Wednesday (31), the former participant of the ‘Big Brother Brazil 21’, HIV Tube, 22 years old, raised the temperature on social media by sharing a click lavishing beauty and a powerful deep cleavage! This time, the influencer showed off her new style with shoulder-length locks and won almost 200,000 likes from netizens.

“I let go”, limited herself to writing the youtuber in the caption of the publication, highlighting all her radiant beauty for the camera lens, in addition to showing off her sculptural body for the record. In the comments, praise and affectionate messages rained for Viih Tube.

“You managed to get even more beautiful”, praised her boyfriend Eliezer in the comments. “She was more beautiful than ever” commented another fan of the blonde. “Viih Tube is getting hotter and hotter!”, wrote a third, among several positive comments for the influencer.

In time, in a record published on social networks, Viih Tube appeared completely naked in her bathtub, while enjoying his relaxing bath. The blonde joked with the situation of finally taking a shower, and drove fans crazy with the unusual record.