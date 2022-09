Virada Cultural de BH brings together around 300 attractions; check the schedule – Culture

About 300 cultural attractions will pass through the center of Belo Horizonte on September 3 and 4 (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The 7th edition of Virada Cultural will occupy the streets of downtown Belo Horizonte, this weekend, September 3rd and 4th, bringing together around 300 free attractions. In partnership between the Instituto Periférico and the City Hall of the capital, this year’s New Year’s theme is “It’s Turned and Mixed, we’re happier together”, inviting the public to rediscover urban space.

The event is the first major street festival held by PBH since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Names like Fernanda Takai, Lamparina, Clara X Sofia, Nath Rodrigues, Pedro Morais, Flávio Renegado, among others, command the party.

The program includes activities at Parque Municipal, Praça da Estação, Viaduto Santa Tereza, Avenida dos Andradas, Rua Guaicurus, Aarão Reis and Praça Sete. The route between the points has a space called “No Percurso”, with an extensive program of urban interventions.

In addition to music, the festival also offers other cultural events, such as cinema, dance, theater, sports activities, gastronomy and much more. Check the schedule:

STATION SQUARE

Saturday

19H • ART CURA – INSTALLATION “ENTITIES OF JAIDER ESBELL”

7pm • SOAP FOOTBALL

7:00 pm • ANTÔNIA MUNIZ – “CRACKED” EXHIBITION – POETIC HANDBOOK

7pm • VJS 1MPAR, CAGE MAN, BAH AND MASON – LIVE MAPPING

Sunday

8H • BH FIXED – 2nd ALLEYCAT: OCCUPY BH ON TWO WHEELS

9:00 am • BEACH OF THE STATION

9:30 am • TOTÓ HUMANO – ROBERT CECÍLIO

10:00 am • ANJO BIKE SCHOOL – TEACHING TO RIDE

11:50 am • CIA. EVERY DESEO – GAYMADA INTERDRAG CHAMPIONSHIP

STATION STAGE

Saturday

7pm • ATYPICAL LLAMAS ORCHEST

20:30 • CLARA X SOFIA – “NONE OF THIS IS FOR YOU”

21:50 • LAMP

11pm • ELEGANZA PARTY IN THE CULTURAL TURN

Sunday

1H30 • MASTERPLANO PARTY – SHOWCASE

6:50 am • PARTY @BSURDA

14:30 • PARTY TRANSA! “CAROLINA IS A VERY HARD GIRL TO FORGET”

7 pm • RENEGADO INVITES SANDRA DE SÁ

GUAICURUS STAGE

Saturday

7pm • KAINNÁ TAWÁ – “BEHIND THE WORDS”

Sour Festival

20:30 • ELISA DE SENA

21:45 • PAJÉ AND THE NAVE

11pm • BRANDU

Sunday

0:15 am • BRONKA

2H15 • LAURA SETTE

3H30 • X WITHOUT BREAST

4H45 • MUVUKA

6:45 am • MC RENATINHA 5S SYSTEM – “FUNK IS THE GLUE OF THE BROKEN CITY”

8AM • BREEZY ON – NUMBER ONE

9:00 AM • MALACCA – PREFACE

Sound Festival

9:55 am • INDIGENOUS OPENING

10:45 am • MOON ZANELLA

11:45 am • FLÁVIA ELLEN

12:45 pm • MAÍRA BALDAIA

13:45 • AMORINA INVITES MANGAIA

2:45 PM • DEH MUSS

15:45 • MAC JULIA

16:55 • BIA NOGUEIRA

17:55 • DORALYCE – GIFT SHOW

19:25 • PAIGE

VIADUCT ARCHES

Saturday

7pm • OLD CAR EXHIBITION

7pm • VERSO STUDIO CREATIVE – URBAN IMAGINARY

7pm • INTERMEDIATE CREATIVE STUDIO – CREATIVE SPAGHETTI

7pm • JULIANISM – INSTALLATION BODY HISTORY

7pm • LIVELYYY – FRENCH ALLIANCE

20H • ISABELA SOLO – IT’S MORE HOT ON THE VIRADA

8:30 pm • IDENTITY GROUP – BLACK BLOC TRAINING

11:10 pm • ANDRÉ CALTON – THE BUBBLE

Sunday

0:30 am • NAYARA CAMARGOS – WHEN AWAKEN

1H45 • GALLA ONFIRE – “AUTONOMOUS ZONE”

6:15 am • KAMALAKSI RUPINI – CLASSIC INDIAN DANCE

10:00 am • 2nd ROLIMÃ MUNDIALITO

8:00 am • LIBRARY ON THE STREET – LIBRAS WORKSHOP

9 am to 7 pm • SHOWS

PIOLHO NABABO – EXCHANGE RESIDENCE

ART TRACES

TRAVELING BAZAAR CLOUD POWDER

LOOKS

SOLIDARITY ECONOMY

16:30 • ANDRÉ CALTON – THE BUBBLE

ARCOS STAGE

Saturday

7pm • BRUNO CUPERTINO – MASTERWORKS – THE SAMBA OF PAULINHO DA VIOLA

21:30 • COLLECTIVE DOCILARÉ

23:45 • SAMBA DA MIDISTA PRESENTS: SAMBA DE CABOCLO

Sunday

7:45 am • FORRÓ CABRA BLIND

10AM • ORCHESTRA BIOS – MILITARY FIRE DEPARTMENT OF MINAS GERAIS

11:30 am • JULIANA ARAÚJO

2pm • AXTRAL GROUP

15:30 • IMANE RANE – “THE MUST HAVE GANA”

16:50 • RUADOIS

17:50 • MONSTRA – CONTEMPOR HALL DANCE FESTIVAL NEA – CIA. DOIS RUMOS AND DJ FIDELIS – “BAILE CONTEMPOR NEO”

19:50 • BANDA UNIÓN LATINA – “TOGETHER DANCING!”

ARC DJS

Saturday

7pm • DJ DIPOLAIR – FRENCH ALLIANCE

20:30 • DANCE ROOM – DANCE OF THE VIRADA

Sunday

0:30 am • DJ AKILA

4:30 am • BRUNO DUB DJ

8:30 am • PALOMITA DJ

12:30 pm • RUA DO BASS

4:30 pm • HIGH FIDELITY – 100% VINYL

VIADUCT STAGE

Saturday

7pm • BLUE QUEEN QUARTET

20H • PLANB

21H • TIOCAPONE

22H • PEPOUS PEOPLE

11pm • HERO GRASS

Sunday

0H • CRAZY TRAIN

1H • MEGGERA

2H • TRIBAL LEGACY

3H • ZERO WITHDRAWAL

4H • DEAD

5H • FRESH BLOOD

6:10 am • SÉRGIO DIAZ AND BAND

7:40 am • BRONX

9:10 am • COALLIZATION

10:40 am • MC NENÊ

12H • GUIMA DO ZILAH

13:20 • DJ VITIN FROM PC

14:50 • DJ NATTAN

4:10 pm • OREIA

17:40 • WS DA IGREJINHA

19:10 • MONK MC – 10 YEARS SHOW

FROM THE EP CAMINHODEZION VOL.I

CITY PARK

lawn stage

Saturday

7pm • SILAS PRADO SIXET

20:20 • JENNIFER SOUZA – “PACIFIC STONE WHITE”

21:40 • JÚLIA TIZUMBA – “MINÊRA SHOW”

11:25 pm • MITER DUO – “SEIVA”

Sunday

0:45 am • TUTU WITH TACACA – “CARIMBÓ PARAENSE WITH JEITINHO MINEIRO”

2H15 • YOUR NEIGHBOR – “EVERYONETOGETHERANDAGLOMERADO”

4H15 • FUNK YOU BLOCK

6H • KEYROGA AND KALIMBA BAND

8:25 am • LIVIA ITABORAHY – SERENADE

9:55 am • DUO PORTRAITS OF THE SONG – “Amazonian Legends and Songs”

11:15 am • MUNICIPAL GUARD MUSIC BAND

12:45 pm • CANTATA 2022 – 10 YEARS IN CANTO – STUDENTS OF MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS OF BH (SMED)

Amazon Day

2 pm • NIVEA SABINO’S POETRY PERFORMANCE WITH PIETA POETA AND PEDRO BOMBA

2:20 pm • NATH RODRIGUES

15:10 • INTERVENTIONS KDU DOS ANJOS, TEFFY DJ AND FAVELINHA DANCE

15:30 • KAÊ GUAJAJARA

4:50 pm • VERONEZ INVITES SÉRGIO PERERÊ AND CORAL

18:00 • NAUGHTY SWING

19:10 • FERNANDA TAKAI

Park Stage

Saturday

7pm • ISABEL CASIMIRO – TOADAS DE REINADO IN THE VOICE OF THE QUEEN

21:30 • COLADERA – SHOW

11pm • MONSTRA – CONTEMPOR HALL DANCE FESTIVAL NEA – CASA QUATRO – ME BREGA BAILE

Sunday