Virgínia exposes revolt involving Zé: “But anyway, let’s wait”

In 2020, Virginia Fonseca and Joe Philip took over the relationship. Since then, they have become one of the most beloved couples and have had countless special moments.

That’s because, the artists had the first heir, Maria Alice, on May 30, 2021, and are expecting their second daughter, Maria Flower.

On social networks, the blogger is used to sharing her daily life with her more than thirty million followers.

Last Tuesday, the 30th, Virgínia Fonseca let the dogs out by exposing her revolt involving Zé Felipe.

But calm down! Nothing happened to the couple of millions. In fact, the blogger was stressed with the fact that the singer was not in the Multishow Award categories.

BLOGGER EXPOSES REVOLT

In the stories of her official Instagram account, Virgínia Fonseca shared an article by Léo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, on the subject.

“Outdated, Multishow Prize pretends to change but makes the same mistakes”says the headline of the journalist, who posted a photo of Zé Felipe and Gusttavo Lima.

Then Leonardo’s daughter-in-law opened wide: “I missed Zé Felipe in at least ONE category!! But, anyway, let’s wait for next year, sometimes he can be nominated”.

ARTISTS TALK ABOUT DOCUMENTARY

Last Tuesday, the 30th, Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe made a very special announcement on social media.

That’s because, the artists announced their documentaries through one-click subtitles.

In the image, the blogger appears holding her belly while the singer is carrying Maria Alice.

However, the photo had a special detail: they went back to “where it all started” to shoot the documentary.

“After 2 years, we returned to my city, to the house where Zé Felipe and I told you about our relationship!!”said the blogger.

In addition, the artist shared the first click of the couple: “The second of the carousel) I put the caption “Came to add”, many joked, discredited and look… Today we are 4”.