Viviane Araújo appears at a clinic and reveals if the baby has already been born

Actress Viviane Araújo talks about the arrival of her first child, Joaquim

The actress Viviane Araújo made his fans anxious by showing up at a doctor’s office. The famous is in the final stretch of pregnancy and the baby should arrive in the next few days. At 47 years old, the artist will be a mother for the first time. She is expecting a little boy who will be called Joaquim.

The heir is the result of his relationship with the businessman Guilherme Militão. The couple is together this 2019 and made the union official last year. The celebration took place in a lavish ceremony that brought together about 300 guests.

Since the romance began, both have been talking about children. Even because Vivi always dreamed of being a mother. The artist, however, put off plans for a long time, while prioritizing her professional career.

To have her firstborn, the famous resorted to two procedures performed in an assisted reproduction clinic. Through egg donation (a technique that uses eggs from an anonymous donor) she performs in vitro fertilization (IVF). Little Joaquim came on the couple’s second attempt to implement an embryo.

This Wednesday (31), Viviane Araújo and Guilherme went to see how the baby is doing. They made a lot of people curious to know if the baby was born. This is because mom posed for a medical appointment and doing some very common exams at the end of the nine months.

“This one would be the last ultrasound, ahead of schedule, which would be on the 3rd. We don’t know… But, let’s see how it goes”, Vivi said while lying on a stretcher doing an ultrasound exam.

In sequence Viviane Araújo added: “Hey guys, do you know what I’m feeling here? That in a little while this little belly here won’t have any more. I’m almost 40 weeks and Joaquim doesn’t even give a sign! I will miss. So nice to see him in here. Clear. I’m crazy, crazy to have him here in my arms. But he will come whenever he wants. Will be all right. I am very excited”.

