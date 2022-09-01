Viviane Araújo dances with husband and big belly to ‘Vem Neném’ | celebrities



Vivi Araújo does a pre-birth dance to the sound of “Vem Neném” – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/31/2022 19:16

Rio – Viviane Araújo is increasingly preparing to welcome her first child, Joaquim. The actress posted, this Wednesday (31), a video on her Instagram dancing with her husband and her physical therapist to the song “Vem neném”. In the final stretch of pregnancy, Rainha de Bateria shows her belly to her followers while following the choreography.

In the caption, Vivi wrote: “Come Joaquim!!!! The dads are already trained!”, and received a flurry of good energy and praise in the comments. Carla Perez commented: “Come baby, come Joaquim! Come with good healtheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” In addition to them, countless fans of the family left positive messages for the arrival of the little one, which is getting closer.

The physical therapist of the mother-to-be also posted photos of the massage session with the couple. In addition to helping with the dance, she shared stretches and exercises that can help and facilitate the delivery, the training is done!