Wanessa reveals what she received from Sandy and says what she thought: “Her”

Wanessa Camargo opened the game and exposed the reality involving singer Sandy

The most critical moment of the Covid-19 pandemic was undoubtedly essential to emerge in Sandy another side. The fact is that the singer was still zen and exploring different qualities of holistic and majoring in reikiana.

It is worth noting that the process came together with a famous friend, actress Fernanda Souza, who also specialized in the Japanese technique, where hands are placed on certain parts of the body for energy transfer. Mysticism, in fact, brought Sandy even closer to Wanessa, with whom Zezé’s daughter recorded the feat Leve.

“I really seek these holistic treatments that heal us from the inside out, because I strongly believe that all physical problems come from our emotional, how we feel inside. I look for techniques that can remedy the cause, not just the symptoms.”, she said.

“I’ve been doing acupuncture since 2009. For 13 years. I only stopped because of the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Now that I’m coming back. Acupuncture was my first step.”

“Later, I got to know a thousand ways to take care of ourselves and treat ourselves. I am a person who likes to take care of other people. I took an aromatherapy course to take care of myself and other people. I make a blend (of aromatic oil) for a lot of people, closer people.

“I took a reiki course too. I love reiki. For me, it’s literally magical, it helps me a lot and has helped my family. I really believe in this exchange of energy. I think everything is energy and we can work with it and vibrate in the positive, be happier with a higher vibration, which will be good for us”, he concluded.