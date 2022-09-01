Want to get to know BMW from the inside? Plant in SC opens schedule for visits

The BMW Group Brasil plant in Araquari, in the north of Santa Catarina, has opened the scheduling of visits for car lovers to get to know the largest factory of premium vehicles in South America.

The Santa Catarina factory was founded in September 2014 and has the capacity to produce 32,000 vehicles per year – in 2022, it is estimated that 10,000 vehicles will be produced. Currently, the Araquari plant produces the BMW 3 SERIES, BMW X1, BMW X3 and BMW X4 models.

During the visit to the 1.5 million m² area, with more than 112 thousand m² of built area, visitors can get to know up close all the assembly stages, such as bodywork, painting, finishing and logistics processes, in addition to a test at the hitchhiking with a BMW driver.

The visit lasts about three hours and costs R$ 190. It is possible to take the tour alone or in a group exclusively, as long as the 12 available spots are purchased.

It is possible to schedule the visits, which take place from October, through the website of the BMW Grupo Brasil, where there are also more details about the guided tour.

