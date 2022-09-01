watch the goals of the Libertadores game

Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo faced each other tonight, inside José Amalfitani, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal — the match ended 4-0 for the Cariocas (watch the goals below).

The result practically put the Brazilians in the final of the competition. On Wednesday of next week, the Argentine team needs to at least take a four-goal lead to keep their dream of reaching the final.

The winner of the duel will face Palmeiras or Athletico, who will decide the other place in the Libertadores final next Tuesday (6), from 21:30 (Brasília time).

Easy easy…

The Brazilians opened the scoring in the 32nd minute of the opening stage. Defender Léo Pereira received on the right wing and crossed into the area. Pedro, well positioned, took advantage of a defensive blackout by the Argentines and, with his right leg, deflected it to the back of Lucas Hoyos’ goal: 1-0.

It was the forward’s 9th goal in the current edition of Libertadores — Pedro is the competition’s top scorer with nine goals, ahead of Rony and Navarro, both from Palmeiras, who have seven. Janson, from Vélez himself, also have seven.

Fla scored again in the 45th minute of the 1st half. João Gomes stole the ball in the midfield region and saw Filipe Luis trigger Pedro.

In speed, the striker cleared the defenders and, without an angle for the submission, played for Éverton Ribeiro, who released for Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan released Gabigol on the right of the area. At first, shirt 9 slapped the Brazilian midfielder himself, who made it 2-0.

The third goal came in the 16th minute. Filipe Luís, in a move from left to right, gave a pass to Gabigol. Again quickly, the attacker deflected to Pedro, who scored his second goal in the confrontation and put Fla with one foot in the final: 3 to 0.

Pedro’s hat-trick came in the 38th minute – this time, through Vidal’s pass. The Chilean played diagonally to shirt 21 who, with freedom, took it from the goalkeeper and declared the rout: 4 to 0.