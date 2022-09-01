Website named ‘Bolsonaro’ that started to show criticism of the president goes offline | Federal District

Until the last update of this report, there was no confirmation about the reason for the removal of the page. On Wednesday (31), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, ordered the Federal Police to open an investigation into the website (see further below).

The page, which in the past had praised and supportive content for the president, started to gather critical material. The change in tone occurred after a change in the person responsible for the website’s domain.

Print shows website 'bolsonaro.com.br' unavailable, on the morning of September 1st

According to the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI), the current owner of the domain is Gabriel Baggio Thomaz. He took command of the site on January 25th of this year, and he has until January 25th, 2023. The last change was made on August 11th.

O g1 contacted Gabriel via email, but he did not provide details on the situation on Wednesday. A new contact attempt was made this Thursday. The previous owner of the domain was not identified by the report.

The change in the site’s content went viral on social media on Wednesday. The new version of the page described itself as “a digital art gallery”. The site gathered criticism of the president’s speeches and behavior throughout his political career.

However, records retrieved on the internet show that, at least until April 14, 2021, the site had content supporting the president.

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, in an image from December 2021

Minister Anderson Torres announced the opening of the investigation against the page on a social network.

“In the face of such a direct and rude attack on President Jair Bolsonaro, through a website, I requested the Director-General of the PF to immediately initiate a police investigation, for the proper investigation of the facts”, he wrote.

The Minister of Justice also published the image of the document sent to the director general of the PF, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira. In the official letter, Torres says that the publications on the site “in theory constitute a crime against the honor of the President of the Republic”.