Website uses Bolsonaro’s name to advertise against the president

Page that uses former domain of the representative discloses information against him: ‘Threat to Brazil’

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR – 07/18/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro held a presentation for ambassadors that included attacks on electronic voting machines and the electoral system



A website is using a domain with the president’s name Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the dissemination of news against the current Chief Executive, candidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL). On the home page, an image shows the president as a caricature of German dictator Adolf Hitler, wearing a brown suit, the presidential sash and an armband with a Nazi swastika. In the image, Bolsonaro is also placed in front of oxen and cows and the message appears: “Threat to Brazil”. “Bolsonaro has never hidden that he is authoritarian. In his three decades as a politician, he has always supported violence, stupidity, and the breakdown of the democratic order.” with reference to a diabolical figure. Throughout the entire page, alleged “strategies” adopted by the President of the Republic to weaken Brazilian democracy are also presented, such as widespread corruption, mentioning the case of Covaxin vaccines; “the politics of death” in the pandemic; “grooming the Armed Forces”; the weakening of the rule of law; dissemination of disinformation; corrosion of elections, with frequent criticism of the electoral system; incitement to hatred and violence and subservience to foreign powers, citing a relationship with Donald Trump, among others. The website also puts a timer for the end of the Bolsonaro government: 122 days, if he is not re-elected. “We will soon be able to celebrate the end of this terrible presidency, but let’s not fool ourselves.”

An article by Folha de São Paulo, published in November 2020, points out that the domain “www.bolsonaro.com.br” was registered in the name of a company in the Federal District, but referred to a personal website of President Jair Bolsonaro, often used for the dissemination of news related to the current government. Citing Registro.br, responsible for registering domains that use the “.br”, the report states that the holder of the registry would be Supermercado da Construção, an unsuitable company, according to the Federal Revenue Service. At the time, the page presented “government achievements in various areas, from infrastructure (completion of public works) to health (measures to combat coronavirus)”, says an excerpt from the Folha de S. Paulo report, which came to question the Palácio do Planalto regarding the financing of the site and the relationship with the Supermercado da Construção, but with no return. THE Young pan found on domain checking sites, such as Registro.br itself, that there was a change in the registration of the site “www.bolsonaro.com.br” on August 11 of this year, as well as a change in the person responsible for the domain. Now, the holder of the record is Gabriel Baggio Thomaz, who bought the address on January 25 of this year, valid until January 25, 2023. The report questioned the government about the case, but there was no response until the publication of this text.