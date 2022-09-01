WEG can gain from the energy crisis in Europe, says Itaú BBA

WEG could be one of the major beneficiaries of the energy crisis in Europe, according to Itaú BBA.

In a report published today, the bank said that rising energy costs in Europe to “unprecedented” levels should accelerate the need to pursue greater energy efficiency.

This will translate into greater demand for low-voltage motors and drives (as industrial motors account for 25% of all energy consumption in Europe).

“We believe this can support a momentum positive results for WEG in the region, allowing it to gain market share in a very large market (US$ 7.5 billion),” wrote analyst Daniel Gasparete.

WEG has 7 factories in Europe focused on low, medium and high voltage motors. Revenues have been growing at an average compound annual rate of 10% in the last 5 years, in dollars, and reached US$ 700 million in the last 12 months (about 15% of WEG’s total revenues).

But Itaú still sees room for growth, given that “the size of the market is gigantic and the share of WEG is still low.”

According to analysts, the company has share 8% in the low-voltage market and just 1% in the low-voltage drives market.

Itaú reiterated its buy recommendation for the share and said that it also sees WEG’s valuation as attractive.

In bank accounts, the company trades at 25x its next year’s profit — a multiple 43% below the historical average and 30% below the historical premium against global peers and high quality local companies.

WEG is worth R$ 119 billion on the Stock Exchange.

Pedro Arbex