West Ham and Tottenham are drawn in the English

In a busy game, West Ham and Tottenham drew 1-1 on Wednesday, in a match valid for the fifth round of the 2022/23 Premier League. Keher scored against for Spurs in the early half and Soucek equalized in the second half for the Hammers.

With the result, Tottenham remains in third position in the table, behind Arsenal and Manchester City, with 11 points. West Ham climbed to 14th place with just four points.

LEFT IN THE FRONT

As expected of a London Derby, the game was balanced with chances for both sides. But it was Tottenham who came out ahead. In the 34th minute, Kane received from Kulusevski on the right and crossed low, counting on the deflection against Keher to open the scoring at London Stadium.

DRAWN

In the nine minutes of the second half, West Ham took advantage of a wrong exit from Spurs to create an offensive play. Antonio received inside the area, made pivot and assisted Soucek, who amended a great finish to tie Derby, 1 to 1.

DEBUT

Lucas Paquetá made his debut for the Hammers in the 22nd minute of the second half, replacing Benrahma. However, the Brazilian did not participate much in the game, for reasons of adaptation.

SEQUENCE

West Ham will have another London classic in the next round of the Premier League. Over the weekend, the Hammers visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. In turn, Tottenham welcome fellow Londoner Fulham in their next commitment to the English.