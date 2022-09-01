What are the most expensive cars in the world? See list with the top 6

They exist car models that exceed even the GDP of entire countries. When not considering old models and antiques, the list of the most expensive in the world may surprise you.

Famous brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini and others appear alongside market newcomers and less popular brands.

6) Drako GTE: $1.2 million

With the conversion, this car approaches seven million reais. This super sedan has 1,217 horsepower and is electric, being able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2 seconds with a top speed of 331 km/h.

5) Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: $4.5 million

Extremely rare, with only nine copies, this Lamborghini model is very luxurious and has a 740 hp 6.5-liter V12 engine. It was tailor-made for celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary.

4) SP Automotive Chaos: 6.4 million dollars

New to the hypercar market, Spyros Panopoulos, known as SP Automotive, debuted with both feet in the door. Chaos, its luxury model, has 2,076 horsepower in the most basic version (Earth) and promises to reach an incredible 3,106 horsepower in its Zero Gravity variant.

Even though it is not known, it is above many models of better-known brands such as Bugatti, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

3) Mercedes-Maybach Exelero: 8 million dollars

This car, like the sports cars, also has very unique features. It has a 700 hp V12 biturbo engine and 141 kgfm of torque. The top speed is impressive, reaching 350 km/h.

2) Bugatti La Voiture: $18.7 million

Leaving the values ​​on the list, this Bugatti was for a while the most expensive car in the world… until it was recently debunked. It has 1,500 horsepower and six exhaust outlets, as well as a unique front and back lit logo.

1) Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: $28 million

The most expensive car in the world today is from the renowned and famous Rolls-Royce. With its unique painting, it has a fridge and integrated parasol.

It was made to order for some mysterious lucky guy. There is no real idea of ​​its value, but it is speculated something around 144,599.364 million reais, converted.