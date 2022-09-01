What are the new rules for shopping with Casa Verde e Amarela?

Find out about the new rules for shopping with Casa Verde e Amarela and how to be part of this social program.

The Casa Verde e Amarela Program, created to replace the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, is a social program aimed at the low-income population. Thus, through the initiative, this group of people has the opportunity to acquire their own home.

Thus, in addition to producing as many subsidized housing as possible and offering housing financing, the aid is based on social leasing and housing improvement.

What are the new rules for Casa Verde e Amarela?

Firstly, it is worth noting that the families that were previously part of Minha Casa, Minha Vida continue to have their agreement, terms and interest. This is because Caixa Econômica Federal remains responsible for the procedures in the new program.

Thus, among the novelties, the Federal Government defined a subsidy to finance properties under the program for low-income families. Thus, with the expansion of Casa Verde e Amarela, the percentage reaches 21.4% depending on the region, family income and population of the municipality, according to the Ministry of Regional Development.

The expectation of the social program is to facilitate the purchase of a home by increasing the number of homes delivered. This measure came into force in June and is valid until the last day of the year. The Government expects that more than 400,000 units will be contracted by the end of the subsidy.

In addition, it is worth noting that the Government passed on the responsibility of carrying out the registration of people to the municipalities. Thus, the beneficiaries need to be in some housing shortage, that is:

Precarious housing;

Excessive densification;

Street situation;

Temporary social rent;

Excessive rent burden.

Therefore, the selection will give priority to women responsible for the home, people with disabilities, the elderly and families with children or adolescents. It is worth mentioning that those in a situation of social and economic vulnerability have advantages at the time of selection.

Family income

The beneficiaries of the social program are divided into five different groups, according to family income, they are:

Family income of R$ 2,400.00: interest of 4.75% per year (FGTS shareholder will have an annual rate of 4.25%);

Family income between R$ 2,400.01 and R$ 3,000.00: interest of 5.25% per year (FGTS shareholder has a rate of 4.75% per year);

Family income between R$ 3,000.01 and R$ 3,700.00: interest of 6% per year (FGTS shareholder will have an annual rate of 5.50%);

Family income between R$ 3,700.01 and R$ 4,400.00: interest of 7% per year (FGTS shareholder has a rate of 6.50% per year);

Family income between R$ 4,400.01 and R$ 8,000.00: interest of 7.66% per year (FGTS shareholder will have an annual rate of 7.16%);

In addition, it is worth noting that Casa Verde Amarelo offers discounts of up to 47,500 according to the region where the property is located, social factors and the payment capacity of each beneficiary. In this way, the financing can be made in up to 30 years.

How to be part of the program?

Contracting can be done individually or through the construction company. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to present personal and property documents at a Caixa branch or Correspondent Caixa Aqui.

Once this is done, the Caixa representative will carry out an assessment and determine whether the person can participate in the program. For any questions, just access the Casa Verde e Amarela website or go to a Caixa branch.

