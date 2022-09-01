What does it take to have access to 5G; see prices of cell phones compatible with the technology – Negócios

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced this Tuesday (30) that Fortaleza will receive on September 5 the “pure” 5G technology, also known as 5G SA (standalone) – currently the 5G that operators offer is 5G SA (non-standalone). But what is needed to take advantage of the new sign and what are the practical effects of the novelty on the life of the people of Fortaleza?

Professor at the Federal Institute of Ceará, Moacyr Regis, explains that, in order to have access to 5G, the user must first have a technology compatible smartphone. Anatel published on its website a list of models and their respective brands capable of 5G.

Regarding the chip, Regys points out that it would be interesting for the user to also have a 5G chip, which can be purchased from the operator. The chips currently used with 4G technology will also support the new signal, but the new chips will allow the user to enjoy more widely the benefits that 5G offers, according to him.

For example, a 5G chip offers more security as it encrypts data. “This new technology provides encryption within the device’s own chip, preventing payment and address information from being accessed by hackers in ‘plain text’ and being available with encryption algorithms”.

“With the 4G chip – and device capable of technology – the signal arrives, but not with all the benefits, as this greater security than the 5G chip would bring”, reinforces the professor.

On the Anatel website, the devices capable of standalone and non-standalone 5G are listed. Among those capable of “pure” 5G are the Xiaomi 12 models; Zenfone 7; Zenfone 8; Nokia G50; Moto G200; Iphone 12 (Mini, Pro and Pro Max) and Iphone 13 (Mini, Pro and Pro Max). See here the list of 5G cell phones on the Anatel website.

In addition to Fortaleza, Recife and Natal will also receive the technology on the 5th, totaling 15 Brazilian capitals covered by the new signal. At a meeting scheduled for this Thursday (1st), the release of 5G SA in three more Brazilian cities should be announced.

What is 5G?

The fifth generation of mobile networks is the successor to the 4G network and promises greater speed in internet access. With 5G technology, greater speed is expected, an increase in the number of devices connected in a given area, an increase in the amount of data transmitted per unit of electromagnetic spectrum and a reduction in the energy consumption of equipment.

In the opinion of Moacyr Regys, a minority of consumers in Fortaleza currently have the technology in their cell phones. “So the benefit to the population, today, I believe would be very small, because this population in general still does not have access to this 5G-capable smartphone.”

Check the prices of approved devices

APPLE

iPhone SE (3rd generation) – from R$4,199;

iPhone 12 mini – from R$5,505;

iPhone 12 – from BRL 6,499;

iPhone 12 Pro – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

iPhone 12 Pro Max – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

iPhone 13 mini – from R$6,374;

iPhone 13 – from R$7,599;

iPhone 13 Pro – from R$9,176;

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from R$ 10,142.

SAMSUNG

Galaxy A13 – BRL 1,399.08;

Galaxy A73 5G – BRL 2,999;

Galaxy A22 5G – BRL 1,799.07;

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – BRL 2,554.44;

Galaxy A32 5G – BRL 2099;

Galaxy A52 5G – BRL 1,699;

Galaxy A52s 5G – BRL 1,799;

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – BRL 4,999;

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – BRL 10,619.10;

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy S21 5G – BRL 4,499;

Galaxy S21+ 5G – BRL 3,599.10;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – BRL 4,949.10;

Galaxy S22 – BRL 6,299.10;

Galaxy S22 Ultra – BRL 8,549.10;

Galaxy M52 5G – BRL 1,887.78;

Galaxy M53 5G – R$ 2,699;

Galaxy Note 20 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price.

MOTOROLA

Moto G 5G Plus – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G50 5G – BRL 1,439.10;

Moto G71 5G – BRL 1,999;

Moto G100 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Moto G200 5G – BRL 3,499;

Motorola Edge – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Motorola Edge 20 – BRL 2,124.15;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite – R$ 1,979;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro – R$ 3,149.10;

Motorola Edge 30 – R$ 3,599.10.

XIAOMI

Mi 10T Pro – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 10T – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 11 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Mi 12 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Xiaomi 12 Lite – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Xiaomi 12 – BRL 8,739.99;

Poco F3 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Poco M3 Pro 5G – BRL 2,759.99;

Poco M4 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Poco X4 Pro 5G – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

Redmi Note 10 5G – BRL 2,575.99;

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – BRL 3,679.99;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G – R$ 3,679.99.

​ASUS

Zenfone 8 – BRL 3,599.10;

Zenfone 8 Flip – R$ 4,949.10;

ROG Phone 5 – manufacturer does not inform suggested price;

ROG Phone 5s – BRL 4,949.10;



REALLY

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Master

Realme 9 Pro+

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G – BRL 1,899.00.

POSITIVE

NOKIA

