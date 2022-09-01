What science has already shown about this exercise

RIO – Those who used to go to a gym a few years ago remember it well. In search of the “tanquinho belly”, the sit-ups were the Exercises most practiced. “In the 1990s, there were even championships in gyms, we used to do more than 200 sit-ups a day”, remembers personal trainer Evelyn Siqueira. The professor of the Physical Education course at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) Marcelo Almeida has a similar memory. “I used to teach a group class on abs and glutes”, he recalls. “It was just half an hour of sit-ups.”

This culture, however, seems to have gone out of fashion. Exercise sets are now short. The change, according to experts heard by the Estadãois due to advances in understanding the biomechanics of the spine, how muscles are formed, and the contribution of diet to muscle building.

Practice of abdominal exercises in a gym in the Jardins region, in São Paulo. Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

“It’s not that it’s out of fashion, it’s still being performed”, explains the specialist in exercise physiology at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) Maurício dos Santos. “But as the studies progressed, it became clear that that massive amount of exercise had very little effect and, worse, caused injuries. What happened was an improvement in movement analysis.”

Sit-ups began to become popular in the 1940s, when the United States Army began to apply the exercise in the training of its soldiers. As part of their training, recruits were required to complete as many sit-ups as possible in two minutes.

It wasn’t just a way to develop physical strength and build muscle, but above all, to measure that strength. As physical education professionals usually seek inspiration from military training, it didn’t take long for exercise to gain popularity in schools and sports gyms and, later, in gyms.

“The sit-up test was used by the military as proof of physical proficiency and eventually became a standard not only in the Army but also in schools,” says exercise physiology expert Claudio Gil, director of research and education at Climinex. “Also, in the 1980s and 1990s the standard in gyms was localized gyms, and those classes had a lot of abs.”

Stabilize the spine

Creators of the main foundations of physical therapy, the Americans Henry and Florence Kendall were also pioneers in determining that the main function of the abdominal muscles is not to generate movement, but to stabilize the spine.

Along with the muscles of the glutes, hips and lower back, they would be responsible for body alignment, posture and protection of internal organs. Decades later, these muscles came to be collectively called the core. And it became clear that this entire part of the body (made up, in all, of 29 muscles) had to be strengthened.

Sit-ups began to become popular in the 1940s. Sets of the exercise are now short. Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

“There was also another misconception that if we did a lot of sit-ups we would burn belly fat, the so-called beer belly”, recalls Almeida. “But studies were also making it clear that fat loss is total, not local, and that sit-ups were far from the best calorie-burning cardio exercise.”

Personal Evelyn Siqueira explains that, with the evolution of studies on the physiology of the human body, it was realized that there is no need for many repetitions for a good result. “The abdominal muscle is like any other, if we want to make it stronger, we have to train with progressive load.”

Finally, in 2015, University of Waterloo professor in Canada, Stuart McGill, an expert in biomechanics, released the book Back Mechanic, in which he gathered his conclusions after more than 30 years of research on back pain, quickly becoming the great reference for the problem. One of the important conclusions of the book is that most people with chronic low back injuries were in the habit of doing long sets of sit-ups.

McGill explains in the book that when a person bends and strains their spine to displace something heavy, it tends to negatively impact the intervertebral discs. For this reason, for example, those who work carrying weight tend to reach middle age with back pain. The only way to avoid the problem, according to McGill, is to strengthen all the muscles in the center of the body – the core – in order to protect the spine and share the effort with larger muscles, such as those in the legs.

The biomechanics expert demonstrated that traditional sit-ups violated these principles. When lifting the entire upper body from a lying position, it is not possible to strengthen the core of the body or transfer part of the effort to the legs. Furthermore, exercise is, by nature, repetitive.

Currently, the core is worked with short series of abdominals with progressive weight and also with isometric and static exercises, such as planks. Exercises for the lower spine and glutes are also important.

For those who want a “six pack”, experts say, it is necessary to focus not only on the correct training, but also on food and fat loss. And it’s not easy, they warn.

“What makes the abdominal muscles appear more defined is also the amount of fat on the muscle; for that, it is necessary to have an adequate diet and a high daily caloric expenditure”, says Maurício dos Santos. “It is very difficult and requires a lot of discipline. You almost have to become a fitness athlete.”