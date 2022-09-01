What to do with Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) dividends?

with the money of dividends in Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3), which will be paid this week, “it makes sense” to at least reinvest in the oil company, assessed Guide Investimentos, in a report signed by Rodrigo Crespi.

However, the brokerage says that it would be “prudent” not to immediately invest the entire resource in Petrobras, given that the share has risen “a lot” in recent days and, according to the house, there may be a correction in the short term.

“It is likely that some institutional investors will anticipate the payment [de dividendos da Petrobras]and try to buy the stock as early as this Tuesday (30), which would make buying on August 31 even more risky”, he commented.

VALE3

Regarding Vale’s dividends, the Guide analyst said he believes that there are other sectors with a more attractive risk-return ratio, “especially those focused on the domestic economy”.

The comment, according to the broker, takes into account the perspective for the more timid demand for iron ore.

Guide recalls that it has among its recommendations roles such as assaí (ASAI3), Renner stores (LREN3), and Totvs (TOTS3).

dividends

Petrobras pays BRL 6.73 per outstanding preferred and common share in two installments, or a total of BRL 88 billion, of which BRL 32 billion for the Federal Government.

The first installment, in the amount of R$3.37 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid in August 31, 2022.

The second installment, in the amount of R$3.367 per preferred and common share, will be paid in September 20, 2022.

The first payment installment will be in the form of a dividend of R$ 2.94 per outstanding preferred and common share; and interest on equity of R$0.428 per outstanding preferred and common share. The second installment will be fully paid in the form of dividends.

Vale pays R$2.03 in dividends and R$1.53 in interest on equity to holders of shares in 1st of september.

