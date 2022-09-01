What to expect from today’s stock offering? – Money Times

It is scheduled for after the market closes the pricing of the offer of shares of the IRB (IRBR3). The company, which announced the offer last week, can raise up to R$1.2 billion.

The operation is one of the tools found by the administration to not be framed by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep)which requires minimum capital.

In the second quarter, the company presented a new regulatory non-compliance, with only 64% of the required adjusted shareholders’ equity and insufficient coverage of technical provisions in the amount of R$ 730 million.

As IRB (IRBR3) collapses, this consolidated insurer with strong earnings growth is cheap and could pay good dividends going forward. Check out the full review at the link

All this speculation caused even greater selling pressure, causing the short position to exceed the maximum limit established by B3, of 25% of the free float, and the share rent price soaring, reaching 60% today.

the administration of IRB argues that this insufficiency is still a legacy of the expansionist policies implemented by its former management and the low predictability of the pandemic, in the acceptance of reinsurance linked to its life insurance division, as well as the last adverse climatic effects that blocked the results of its rural division. year to date.

According to Elevenin a comment sent to customers, the company is between a rock and a hard place, as the offer is negative news, but failure to raise funds is the worst scenario.

“For the holders of the paper, we suggest following the market offer, without indicating the price so as not to be diluted”, he states.

THE Eleven recalls that some aspects drew attention, such as the fact that the Itau (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), controlling shareholders, have not made it clear whether they will subscribe to the offer as a percentage of their holdings.

“We believe that both relevant shareholders should subscribe to their respective shares”, he says.

In addition, analysts state that normally the additional lot is 20%, but in this case, the relevant fact considers the issuance of up to 200% of the base offer, which signals the expectation of a large discount against the screen price.

Considering the placement of the total number of new shares in the additional lot, the price of BRL 0.67 per new share to reach a total value of BRL 1.2 billion, that is, a 67% discount to the closing price of the date of the announcement of the offer.

“We believe that this discount is excessive, but feasible in the face of the adverse scenario”, he says.

The big risk for the IRB

In the view of Eleventhe greatest risk to the IRB at this moment, the offer is not carried out due to lack of interest from investors, even with the large discount expected, as the execution risk is relevant, with the loss ratio still at high levels.

Even though analysts already expected a positive operating result, with the loss ratio below 70% for 2022, the picture of the first half is quite different, with the operating result at R$757 million negative, “overshadowing the financial gain of R$360 million in the same period”.

Despite this, other houses predict more robust demand for the supply of the IRB. O harvestfor example, projects a heated demand in view of the possibility that some investors will use the operation to cover short positions.

O harvest highlighted that the operation must cause a significant dilution for shareholders not participating in the offering.

O BTG Pactual states that the re-subscription process of the IRB to get back to being profitable is not a straight or fast line.

“We recognize that we expected the IRB were in a more comfortable situation and we signal that our ability to predict results has so far been very low”, he says.

For the JPMorganhowever, the combination of a successful capital raising potential and profit recovery (from rural claims normalization and financial results on potential new equity) could be a positive post-offer trigger, especially for the retail investor base. .

