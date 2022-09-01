What to watch on streaming in September 2022

Find out what you’re marathoning this month!

August is already ending and the rest of the year promises to be intense. With the D23 reaching far, the next few weeks will bring news to the culture pop. But before thinking about 2023 and in renewals, cancellations and announcements, even there’s a lot to see in streaming In September.

For you to stay tuned for the main content of September, we made a small curation demarcating what may be of interest to you this month. Check out! And don’t forget to leave in the comments which production you’re most looking forward to seeing.

Netflix

Bee and the Little Kitten

Debut: september 6th

The web series created and written by Natasha Allegri is finally getting its finished and produced version by Netflix. The animation had been released as a series of shorts on the Cartoon Hangover channel, so you can expect quality, charismatic characters and an out-of-the-box story.

In it, we follow Bee, an unemployed girl and Kitten, or Puppycat in the original, a cosmic being that may be the solution to the girl’s lack of money.

For those who like: Magical girls, Sailor Moon, adult animations.

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2

Debut: September 16

The second season of Fate is just around the corner, and along with it, one of the favorites of the show it’s based on will be introduced: Flora. The second year of the series promises more magic, transformations, new villains and allies.

For those who like: Magical Girls, The Winx Club, teen series, teen drama.

Punishers

Debut: september 6th

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes team up in this high school acid humor. In it, two high school students from completely different worlds decide to take revenge on their enemies.

For those who like: Films like Thoroughbreds, Mean Girls and Heathers: Deadly Attraction, acid humor, youth drama, thriller.

blonde

Debut: september 8

Blonde is yet another fictional biopic of a great woman in pop culture. This time, Ana de Armas embodies Marilyn Monroe and her ups and downs as an artist. The film promises to go from Norma Jeane’s volatile childhood to the actress and model’s rise to stardom.

For those who like: Biographies, Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas, cult films.

Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Debut: Available September 1st at 10pm

Tolkien’s world is back! Before Frodo’s journey through Middle-earth, the Second Age was the scene of several heroic legends. The epic drama series is set thousands of years before The Fellowship of the Ring and promises to show kingdoms and characters carving out legacies that will live on long after they are gone.

For those who like: Series like Game of Thrones, epic drama, fantasy.

Good night mom

Debut: September 16

Good Night Mom was once a 2014 Austrian film, but now it arrives on Prime Video as an American remake with Naomi Watts. From the trailer, the new version seems to carry a lot of the original film, but the performances, language and easy access to the film may encourage some to know this story.

In it, we follow the twins Elias and Lucas, played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies, trying to find out who is the woman who claims to be the boys’ mother, played by Watts.

For those who like: Horror, suspense, slow narrative construction, exciting twists.

HBO Max

Funk.doc: Popular & Forbidden

Debut: First episode available on August 31st and ends on September 7th

The new HBO Max docuseries starts in August, but will end in September. In it, we know a little about the origins of funk carioca, its approach to violence, its sexual charge, but also its aesthetics and poetics. But, above that, the way it managed to expand to other countries.

A full plate to put Anitta’s victory at the VMAs (the MTV Video Music Awards) and her international success in perspective with the whole musical cultural context of funk.

For those who like: Documentary series, music, funk, national production.

Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder

Debut: september 8

In the fourth film in the saga of the Asgardian god, Taika Waititi returns to direct and delivers a fun film full of references, action and drama. In it, Odinson has to deal with the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, has become a Thor.

For those who like: Comic adaptations, comedy, action, adventure, Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pinocchio

Debut: september 8

Another live-action of a Disney classic arrives to the public. In this feature, we follow the story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

For those who like: Animated classics, live action, heartbreaking stories.

andor

Debut: September 21st

Andor is the new spin-off series from the Star Wars Universe. Created by Tony Gilroy, the production is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film.

For those who like: Star Wars Universe, science fiction, action, adventure.

Abracadabra 2

Debut: September 30th

Halloween has arrived early on Disney+. In late September, the Sanderson sisters return to Salem. In this horror comedy, the witches are resurrected by three teenagers who promise to do everything to complicate their lives in modernity and prevent even greater chaos from taking over the city.

For those who like: Horror comedy, captivating performances, nostalgia.

Globoplay

Hebe – A Toast to Life

Debut: September 30th

In the month that marks the tenth anniversary of the presenter’s death, Globoplay launches Hebe – Um Brinde à Vida, created and scripted based on research and interviews carried out by Carolina Kotscho and Clara Ramos. The production promises to be another one that will delve deeper into the life of the Brazilian presenter, singer, broadcaster, comedian and actress.

For those who like: Documentary, famous lives, real stories.

Apple TV+

Operation Beer

Debut: September 30th

In the new Apple TV+ original movie, Zac Efron stars in the film as a man who brought beer to American soldiers in the Vietnam War.

For those who like: War movies, true stories, action, adventure.

