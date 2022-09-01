WhatsApp develops chat to chat with yourself

One of the most requested features by WhatsApp users seems to be about to become a reality: the possibility of having a chat with yourself.

WhatsApp is working on an update, which will include several improvements to the messaging app. After announcing the development of an updated version of multi-device, the company is now developing a way to allow its users to have chats with themselves in the future.

The update is under development and will allow you to have your own chat, which can be used on devices linked to a WhatsApp account. The functionality should be released in the future, but it’s not yet available even to beta testers.

The absence of a user’s own chat with himself is one of the biggest criticisms made to WhatsApp. This absence causes several users to create groups without any other contact. A user’s own chat allows information and files to be easily passed from one device to another.

Previously, users used to send messages to their own numbers for these purposes, but this feature no longer works when using multiple devices, as the chat with the own number only appears on the main device on which WhatsApp is installed.

With the update, it will be possible to send messages to yourself when selecting personal chat in the future. This is shown in the screenshot below from the WhatsApp Desktop beta. Also, functionality will be introduced for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Image: WABetaInfo

However, the functionality is still under development, and there is still no date for it to be released in a future app update.

Via WABetaInfo

