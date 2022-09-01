Until then, the definition in force is that the money from Auxílio Brasil starts to fall into the beneficiary’s account from the 19th of September.

The advance payment of Auxílio Brasil in August brought a concern to the beneficiaries. This is said, because if the government does not anticipate the payment schedule this September, the beneficiaries must be without money for a long time. So, check below when the next payment should happen.

When will Auxílio Brasil be paid again?

Until then, the definition in force is that the money must start to fall into the beneficiary’s account from September 19th. In addition, it must follow the amount of R$ 600, established in the Kamikaze Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC), which increased social benefits in an election year.

It is worth mentioning that the payment of the Auxílio Brasil in R$ 600 will take place until the month of December. The forecast is that in January 2023, the payment will return to R$ 400. The payment order takes into account the final NIS number of the beneficiaries. If there is no advance payment, payment will be released from the 19th.

Below, check out what the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule should look like:

Final NIS 1: September 19;

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26;

Final NIS 7: September 27;

NIS fine 8: 28 September;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

Who is entitled to the benefit? How does payment take place?

are entitled to Auxílio Brasil for families in extreme poverty, with a monthly family income of up to R$105 per person.

As for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, it is the responsibility of Caixa. In general, the bank pays in social savings – Caixa Tem, through Caixa Fácil savings. Or, by withdrawing with the Auxílio Brasil card.

