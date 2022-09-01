Where is the heartthrob, Guilherme Leme, who fought cancer

+ Ivete Sangalo’s former employee goes to court against the singer, says what he lived and demands R$1.4 million

The 80s were marked by several great heartthrobs on television screens, soap operas were featured and revealed what today are the most consecrated artists. Guilherme Lemos, owner of the scorching smile that impressed all the fans, lived through that time.

The investigation carried out by TV História reveals that Guilherme Leme began his career as the founder of Companhia Teatro São Paulo Brasil.

Until the year 2000 he was director of dozens of successful plays in the same place and returned to coordinate in 2022 for the hit ‘Zico’.

Guilherme Leme debuted on television, in the Globo soap opera Bambolê, in 1987. In the plot, he played the character Alligator, an aggressive, competitive and provocative boy, leader of a gang.

As a baby on board, he managed to popularize the term ‘took a rabbit’, which became a phrase used by many people in the 80’s in Brazil.

In 1991, in Vamp, he played Gerald Lamas, manager of vampire Vlad (Ney Latorraca). The following year he played Gino in De Corpo e Alma, a character who told his parents that he was an engineering student, but was actually a stripper.

This role made Guilherme Leme a sex symbol in the 1980s and he began to receive letters from many women at the time.

CANCER

In 2013, after spending a lot of time with sore throats, he decided to have an MRI and discovered that he had throat cancer.

“I found out in April 2013. I was angry with the doctor who had misdiagnosed me and went to São Paulo for treatment. (…) They told me that my case was not serious, that they would be treated with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. In May, I took the preparatory exams, I started in June and did it until the first week of July”, declared the actor to Quem magazine.

The actor spent a lot of time like this and had to eat even through a tube, at the time he had a problem with the tube that almost led to his death, he was hospitalized for three days.

Currently, Guilherme Leme is 60 years old and still active, but his work has been exclusively focused on theater. In 2019, he directed the play A Peste, which featured actress Vera Holtz, with whom he had a relationship between 1992 and 1993.