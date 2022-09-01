where to watch, lineups and refereeing

In a first leg for the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, Atlético-GO welcomes São Paulo, at Serra Dourada this Thursday (1), at 21:30 (Brasília time). This will be the first time that the teams face each other in the continental tournament.

Historically, Dragão and Tricolor dueled in 14 matches, all for the Brazilian Championship. According to ‘o Gol’, there were six victories for São Paulo against four for Atlético-GO. In another four games the teams drew.

where to watch

The duel between the teams will only be broadcast on Conmebol TV. It will be possible to follow the minute by minute of the game by UOL Score.

Stadium and Time

The ball rolls at Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

lineups

Atlético-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Edson Fernando, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Baptista.

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Ferraresi, Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Patrick (Luciano) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

embezzlement

Atlético-GO: Dragon does not have goalkeeper Ronaldo, who was injured in the game against Nacional (URU) and is recovering from surgery on his right shoulder. Shaylon — ex-São Paulo —, on the other hand, returns to the team. He returned to play against Goiás, for the Brasileirão, after being out for 20 days due to a muscle injury.

Sao Paulo: The team does not have Arboleda and Caio, who are still recovering from surgery. André Anderson and Miranda are in transition work to the pitch, while attacking midfielder Nikão started his recovery this week. He was diagnosed with an adductor muscle tear in his left thigh.

Rogério Ceni also cannot play Marcos Guilherme, as the athlete participated in the competition for Santos. On the other hand, the tricolor team has a reinforcement with the recovery of midfielder Gabriel Neves. The athlete had a slight injury to his right ankle, during a match against Santos, for the Brasileirão.

Arbitration

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)

Assistants: Carlos Lopez and Tulio Moreno (Venezuela)

VAR: Juan Soto (Venezuela)

Latest results

To reach the semifinals, Atlético-GO eliminated Nacional (URU) by the aggregate score of 4 to 0. In the Brazilian Championship, the team comes from a defeat against Goiás by 2 to 1, which led to the dismissal of the then coach. Jorge.

On the other side of the field, São Paulo arrives to dispute the spot in the final, after ending Ceará’s dream, in penalties. During the 180 minutes, the teams tied for 2 to 2. In the Brazilian, for the 24th round, Rogério Ceni’s team comes from a defeat, against Fortaleza, in Morumbi, by 1 to 0.