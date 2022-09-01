‘Who is Pedro, the terrible’: Argentine newspaper ‘Olé’ explains Flamengo striker’s career after hat-trick

Flamengo Top Scorer, Pedro had a gala night against Vélez Sarsfield, scoring three of the four goals of the Brazilian team, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. The performance had great international repercussion and “Diário Olé”, from Argentina, decided to make a profile of the striker who is quoted by Tite in the Selection for the World Cup.

The newspaper highlighted the achievement of the top scorer of the Libertadores and compared the striker with the star Ibrahimovic.

– There is a reason why this carioca should be placed at the top of the scorers in this dispute: 11 games, 11 goals scored Now, what is known about this right-hander who flourished in Amalfitani and what does he have as a reference to a certain Ibrahimovic?

The newspaper also recalled the Pedro’s short stay in Fiorentina and the beginning of his career at Fluminense.

– From glory to ostracism and from decline to stardom. A roller coaster that once again put Pedro at his peak when Flamengo had their eyes on him. He signed him on loan and at the end of 2020 ended up buying him from Fiorentina for 14 million euros after good performances in Rio de Janeiro, making him a contract until 2025 – highlighted.

Finally, “Olé” spoke of Pedro’s chances in the World Cup and called the striker ‘terrible’.

– In fact, his goals in this Mengão that flirts with a new Libertadores final led him to be considered by Tite in the Brazilian National Team. Today he is the top scorer of the Cup, surpassing even Gabigol (5) and becoming the terror of defenses. Peter the terrible-he concluded.