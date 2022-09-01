who is the actor accused of cannibalism and rape

Actor Armie Hammer, known for films such as “The Social Network” (2010), “Agents of UNCLE” (2015), “Call Me By Your Name” (2018) is accused of sexual abuse, rape and cannibalism, for women with whom he had extramarital relations. His behavior is what inspires Discovery+’s new series, “House of Hammer: Family Secrets.”

The grandson of the powerful oil executive Armand Hammer, after whom he was named, the actor was born in Los Angeles, but spent part of his childhood living in the Cayman Islands in his family’s home. Son of Dru Ann and businessman Michael Armand Hammer, Armie grew up in the midst of a very wealthy and powerful family in the United States.

Although some of the sexual abuse and rape allegations against the actor date back to 2017, Armie was married for ten years to actress and presenter Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he has two children, Harper (7) and Ford (5). They split in July 2020 after the actor left isolation with his family during the pandemic in the Cayman Islands and returned to the United States, abandoning his family. This episode, added to the betrayal allegations, would have been the limit for Elizabeth.

The couple lived together for ten years until they split in 2020. In 2013, the actor said in an interview with American Playboy that he liked to dominate in bed but after “marrying a feminist” he had changed his behavior “You can’t pull your wife’s hair. There comes a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things I kind of want to do,'” he said at the time.

career in hollywood

Armie became famous after playing the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of Facebook, in the movie “The Social Network”. Another prominent role for the actor was as academic Oliver in “Call Me By Your Name”, where he played opposite actor Timothée Chalamet, nominated for an Oscar for that production. He is also opposite Henry Cavill in “Agents of UNCLE” (2015).

One of the last films to highlight Armie was the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s book “Death on the Nile”, released in 2022, after the allegations involving his name. At the time, Disney considered reshooting his scenes, but, as it was a highly relevant role and interaction with other actors, it was not possible.

Armie also appeared in some successful TV series such as “Gossip Girl”, “Veronica Mars” and “Desperate Housewives”.

abuse and violence

Armie was reported in early 2021 for sexual assault and rape in the LAPD by a woman named Effie, 24, who had been in a yo-yo relationship with the actor for four years. She alleges, among other things, that she was violently raped for four straight hours by the actor, while he slammed her head into the wall and left her bruised.

After the complaint, several other women came to light sharing prints and audios of messages received by the actor with the same disturbing sexual content. In one of them, he claims to be a cannibal, while in others he said that he had a fantasy of tying up one of his girlfriends in a public square so that they could do whatever they wanted with her.

The LAPD investigation of this case was closed in December 2021, nine months after the allegations. According to the American website TMZ, an expert on celebrities, it is unlikely that he will face the charges and be punished, but it will be up to the American prosecutor to make the decision. For now, there are no new developments on the case.