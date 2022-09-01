who is the brother of the presenter who was a victim of rape

Filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade, brother of Luciano Huck, said yesterday that he was a victim of rape twice.

In a statement to Revista Piauí, Fernando said he was raped at the age of 14 and 28.

“I was a teenager with very androgynous features. When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. Since then, I started to nullify my way of being: I posted my voice , to make it thicker, and I would repress myself when walking, to look more masculine”, he told the publication.

“At 28 [anos]I was raped again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet,” he said.

Who is Fernando Grostein?

Luciano Huck’s brother, Fernando Grostein is 41 years old and is a film director.

His best known works are the documentaries “Coração Vagabundo”, with Caetano Veloso and “Quebrando o Tabu”, which features several political personalities discussing the problem of the “war” on drugs.

In addition to his work in cinema, Fernando has also directed advertising campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Pfizer and Nestlé, and is a managing partner at Spray Filmes, which produces advertising films, documentaries and entertainment films.

Fernando is currently preparing to launch “Quebrando Mitos”, which will address the alleged toxic masculinity of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The new documentary received criticism from Eduardo Bolsonaro, who was rebutted by the director on his Twitter.

Youtube

In 2017, Fernando launched a YouTube channel, which, despite not receiving updates for 3 years, has 68,000 subscribers.

The video “Cê already felt like an ET?”, in which Fernando talks openly about his homosexuality, received more than 290 thousand views.

“It was the one with the greatest repercussion. For opening up my intimacy — I spoke about difficult topics such as internal homophobia and suicide — and many families wrote to me. Young people and parents. Everyone was grateful. I received more than one message from people who were thinking about killing themselves. , but the video helped them”, he told in an interview with Universa, in 2019.

The channel also brings videos with content focused on the cinema area and interviews. Noah Schnapp, Will from “Stranger Things”, is one of the guests in a video.

Depression

Fernando has already talked about his sexuality and the prejudice he suffered as a teenager.

The situation pushed me into the darkest corners of existence, depression, pain and suffering. My adolescence was a big lie, a waste of time. But that passed. It was precisely when I met my boyfriend, Fernando Siqueira, who is 17 years younger, that I managed to completely overcome the homophobia inside me.

“He not only enlightened me with his love and kindness, but with a happy, guilt-free vision. [sobre ser gay]typical of his generation”, he added.

Personal life

Fernando Grostein, brother of Luciano Huck, next to her husband, Fernando Siqueira Image: Playback/Instagram

Openly gay, Fernando Grostein is married to Fernando Siqueira. The couple has been together since 2016.

Last year, the filmmaker showed some of the homophobic comments he receives on his profile.

“Man loves woman. There’s something wrong with you. God created you male. Be male,” wrote a netizen in an attack on him.

“I’ve been getting messages like these for years, telling me to be ‘macho’. Sorry to inform you, but each message like this gives me more strength to fight for LGBTQS, so let it be clear to frustrated bovine homophobes: you don’t scare me and I won’t stop , ‘okay’?”, replied Huck’s brother.

In an interview with “Conversa com Bial” in 2017, Fernando told his brother’s reaction to knowing about his sexuality at the age of 20.

“I remember that Lu, my brother, a person I love passionately, incredible, told me: ‘It took you 20 years to solve this in your head, we need some time here to solve it within us too’. We got closer. In fact, it’s impossible for you to have a close relationship with your family without talking about who you are. From then on, he was the most wonderful person in the world”, described Fernando.

In his book “From Door to Door”, Huck also recalled the moment.

“When Fernando, at 20, made his mark and said, ‘look, I’m gay’, this is my life, this is not a choice, this is my being, this is how I am’, I said: ‘okay ‘. But, at first, I had a bit of a shock – for reasons that have to do with the obtuse, stupid and almost inhumane way the world dictates the rules of behavior, but also because you want the life of the person you love to be a paved road, without holes and not very winding”, said the presenter.