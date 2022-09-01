Who was the actor of Senhora do Destino that Globo reported being arrested

Actor had his arrest reported on Globo’s main newscast

The atmosphere behind the scenes Globe It’s not as good as people think. It turns out that a news beyond bombastic ended up surfacing in the National Journal years ago. The actor in question, was part of the cast of the telenovela of the station, Lady of destination.

And even though the actor was hired by the channel, the TV news was forced to report his arrest. And the actor in question is Marcello Antony. In the soap opera he was one of the children of Maria do Carmo, a character by Susana Vieira. 4 years ago he made the decision to say goodbye to Brazil together with his family.

And despite being extremely popular, he who is now 57 years old, has a super discreet life in Portugal and little is known about his intimacies. But, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the actor spoke about the decision to move to Europe.

He pointed out that he still misses some things from Brazil, but that he does not intend to return to live here: “I miss you so much. But I can tell you that I miss a Brazil that no longer exists”, said the famous.

His most recent role was in Malhação – Viva a Diferença, in 2017, which was nominated for an International Emmy.

Ana Paula Araújo leaves Bom Dia Brasil, is replaced and journalist opens with news on Globo: “Pesando” Journalist suffers accident live, has his whole body fractured and painful image is broadcast on TV Very tanned, César Filho’s appearance scares the public at Record: “My God, I’m scared”

THE PRISON

Despite being discreet these days, the actor has a very controversial past. In 2004, he was arrested trying to buy marijuana.

Currently the subject is no longer taboo, however, at that time the news exploded and it was a real scandal. “It was hard to be mentioned for a week in Jornal Nacional, where they insisted on emphasizing the word marijuana”, said the former Globo actor.